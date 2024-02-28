Yadah revel in Khama capture

News / National

by Staff reporter

Premier Soccer League side Yadah are revelling in their capture of Warriors legend Khama Billiat whom they stole from right under the noses of the more fancied Dynamos last week.Yadah officials are pleased with the business they conducted but praised Billiat for his humility to join their club which they said will uplift the profile of the local league.A mega unveiling ceremony is scheduled for Heart Stadium in Waterfalls, Harare, today.Billiat, once the highest paid player at Kaizer Chiefs earning around R800 000 monthly, signed for Prophet Walter Magaya's "Anointing Boys" and will be pocketing US$5 000 monthly.Many former greats have found it hard to accept their predicaments after fortunes waned and have opted to stay across the Limpopo doing menial jobs not befitting their once revered status.For this reason, the gifted Aces Youth Academy prodigy has earned plaudits from within his new camp.Billiat started training with his teammates on Tuesday."In terms of his fitness, he started training yesterday (Tuesday). He trained in the morning and in the afternoon. He's pushing," an official told NewsDay Sport yesterday.They expect him to take a bit of time to get up to speed with others in terms of fitness."Obviously, there's a huge difference between training as an individual and training with a team but he's willing to push himself to the required levels as a professional."At Yadah, Billiat will not be rushed into playing."Khama has been out of football for some time now so, coming to Yadah is good for him because he also is coming to an environment where he will not be under pressure compared to what he would have faced at other clubs," the official said."He's coming in a situation where he won't be under any pressure. If he plays that's OK, if doesn't tough luck but it is the message and the bold statement that he has made to the other stars who reach the twilight of their career but struggle to go out of their comfort zone. Khama chose the right path. He's saying home is always the best. The idea is also good in that it improves the local league if we can have so many topflight league players coming back to play in their home before retiring. Peter Ndlovu did that, he had one more dance with Bosso before retiring."The official added that today's unveiling of Billiat has cut across leagues with people enquiring about the event."We have had a number of enquiries from South Africa and beyond about tomorrow's (today) event. They all want to be a part of it, we welcome them because it means well for our country and our league so it can be done."