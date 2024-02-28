Latest News Editor's Choice


Mliswa's daughter denied bail, to remain in custody until trial begins

by Staff reporter
Temba Mliswa's daughter M'diwa Mliswa Chanetsa, a model, has been arrested on drug charges and has been denied bail by a Harare magistrate. She will remain in custody until March 12th when her trial begins.

M'diwa, aged 20 and the daughter of Temba Mliswa, is facing charges alongside Tawanda Chigudu, aged 27. The charges relate to the unlawful possession of methylenedioxy methamphetamine, commonly known as ecstasy, with a street value of ZW$195,000.

According to allegations, on February 22, 2024, around 12:00 PM, detectives from CID Drugs Harare received information regarding drugs at a residence located at number 35 Colchester, Avonlea, Harare.

Acting on this information, detectives arrived at the address around 1:00 PM and found the accused individuals inside the house. Following proper protocol, the detectives identified themselves as police officers and explained their mission.

Subsequent searches of the house led to the discovery of one sachet of methylenedioxymethamphetamine, weighing 1.30 grams, concealed under a sofa. The two suspects were then arrested.

A preliminary field test conducted on the seized substance, in the presence of the accused, yielded positive results. Prosecutors have indicated the availability of two witnesses to testify in the case.


Source - newzimbabwe

