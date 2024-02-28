Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Tendai Biti should take a break from politics'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Renowned journalist and government critic, Hopewell Chin’ono, has suggested that Tendai Biti take a hiatus from active political involvement and redirect his focus towards his roles as a lawyer, author, and international public speaker.

Biti, aged 56, was recently found guilty of verbally assaulting Tatiana Aleshina, a Russian woman, after a nearly four-year trial. The incident occurred when Biti referred to Aleshina as "stupid" while exiting court in November 2020. As a result of his conviction, Biti, who serves as the vice president of the CCC, received a fully suspended six-month prison sentence and was ordered to pay a fine of US$300 by Harare magistrate Vongai Guwuriro Muchuchuti.

In a social media post on platform X, Chin’ono acknowledged Biti's past contributions to Zimbabwean politics both in opposition and in government. However, Chin’ono expressed concern that Biti's recent actions have diminished his reputation and rendered his efforts ineffective.


He wrote:

"Zimbabwean politician, lawyer and author, Tendai Biti avoided jail yesterday after a senseless FOUR-year trial over something that is not a crime.

"My advice to Tendai Biti is to take a break from politics and concentrate on his work as a lawyer, author and international public speaker.

"He has done a lot for Zimbabwe both in opposition and government, and he has written powerful books with luminaries like President Olusegun Obasanjo.

"Over and above that he has used his legal skills to get terrible laws removed from our constitution.

"He is undoubtedly the best Finance minister that Zimbabwe has had in the last 25 years.

"But there comes a time when your efforts become wasted, and your social capital starts going down the drain, at such a time you need to take a strategic break from politics and focus on meaningful things in your life.

"Zimbabwe’s opposition politics is in the worst possible shambolic place it has ever been, it is painful to watch someone who has given so much of his time and life to fighting for democracy being dragged into senseless Punch and Judy shows.

"At such a time, a break is the wisest thing to grab, a fellowship away from Zimbabwe could allow him breathing space and a time to reflect and reenergise.

"He is a highly successful professional, he is marketable anywhere in the world, perhaps this is the time to use his professional capital in that regard.

"Everything has a time and place!!!!!!

"A move away from the tumultuous world of politics and focus on his other talents and passions would rejuvenate him.

"Sometimes stepping back to regain perspective and recharge your batteries can lead to new productive opportunities and directions in both your social and professional lives.

"Genuinely honest and respectful Zimbabweans are grateful for the over 30 years of service that Tendai Biti gave in civil society and mainstream politics, and indeed using his professional legal skills to get many innocent pro/democracy folks out of trouble, and also getting draconian laws stuck off our legal statutes.

"A time will come when Zimbabwe will need and get a very strong, powerful and indefatigable opposition, people like Tendai Biti will be required to share their experience, wisdom and insights gained in the past 30 years.

"From his exploits and mistakes, he has a lot to share, but for now I advise a break to help him heal from the so many years of persecution and being in the trenches!"

Source - pindula

Must Read

Mnangagwa blesses chiefs with new cars

20 mins ago | 42 Views

Ibhetshu LikaZulu commemorates the burning to death of 6 villagers during Gukurahundi

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

CCC fails to field candidates for 06 April by-elections

3 hrs ago | 471 Views

Pedzai Sakupwanya scoffs at insanity rumours

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

Mliswa's daughter denied bail, to remain in custody until trial begins

3 hrs ago | 517 Views

Mnangagwa's govt intimidates doctors, nurses

5 hrs ago | 864 Views

Mthuli Ncube calls for open borders in Africa

5 hrs ago | 312 Views

Zinara raps local authorities over roads

5 hrs ago | 226 Views

Yadah revel in Khama capture

5 hrs ago | 611 Views

Mutsvangwa wants to change culture of installing chiefs

5 hrs ago | 829 Views

Zimbabwean ministers says social media is a security threat

5 hrs ago | 318 Views

Church condemns Zimbabwe heartless evictions

5 hrs ago | 276 Views

Teachers meet minister over poor pay

5 hrs ago | 122 Views

EU shuts door on Zimbabwe financing

5 hrs ago | 538 Views

World Bank VP visits Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

Ziyambi repeats anti-sanctions call

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Foot-and-mouth disease hits Buhera, Chikomba

5 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwean cardiothoracic surgeons make major medical breakthrough

5 hrs ago | 181 Views

Trip Trans bus kills 2 police officers

5 hrs ago | 372 Views

Chamisa ally acquitted

5 hrs ago | 209 Views

Company employees linked to robbery case

5 hrs ago | 337 Views

Businessman accused of abusing court system

5 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zinara to roll out expensive e-tolling system

5 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimbabwe, Botswana forge ahead with eliminating passport requirement

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mnangagwa's govt makes another empty promise to rehabilitate roads in other cities, towns

5 hrs ago | 66 Views

PHOTOS: Police officers die in head-on collision

11 hrs ago | 2120 Views

Teen fatally strikes cousin-sister with axe

11 hrs ago | 471 Views

Peter Ndlovu celebrates 51st birthday

15 hrs ago | 533 Views

Coltart hails Bulawayo water crisis 'consensus' meeting

15 hrs ago | 470 Views

Zimbabwe Defense Forces embark on nationwide recruitment campaign

15 hrs ago | 409 Views

Woman's body found floating in sewer pond

15 hrs ago | 361 Views

Man commits suicide after stabbing ex-wife five times

15 hrs ago | 684 Views

Politburo meets tomorrow

15 hrs ago | 428 Views

Masisi reprimands Botswana MPs over 'xenophobic' comments against Zimbabweans

16 hrs ago | 575 Views

5 arrested after Zimbabwean man murdered in England

16 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Mliswa agrees with his daughter's arrest

17 hrs ago | 773 Views

Mutsvangwa anointed ZBC CEO suspended

17 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Knives out as battle looms between Benson Matinyarare and the milling industry

17 hrs ago | 481 Views

Zimbabwe athlete Moleen Majoni clinches victory at 2024 Outeniqua chair challenge

18 hrs ago | 56 Views

ARTUZ political ploy threatens the planned ZUAWU strike

19 hrs ago | 259 Views

Tensions as Chamisa and Sikhala fight over Moreblessing Ali arrangements

20 hrs ago | 2834 Views

Italian investor Fransesco' Marconati flouts mining regulations...poses threat to national security

21 hrs ago | 711 Views

Selection of gukurahundi journalists opaque and dodgy

28 Feb 2024 at 06:44hrs | 959 Views

Mthuli Ncube issues chilling warning over sugar tax-linked price hikes

28 Feb 2024 at 06:31hrs | 973 Views

Mnangagwa, police disown 'marauding' executive

28 Feb 2024 at 06:29hrs | 1970 Views

War vets up in arms with govt over unpaid fees

28 Feb 2024 at 06:29hrs | 615 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors face Nakamba blow

28 Feb 2024 at 06:29hrs | 657 Views

Zimbabwe teachers meet minister over poor salaries

28 Feb 2024 at 06:28hrs | 709 Views

Tout dies while being intimate with teenager

28 Feb 2024 at 06:28hrs | 2348 Views