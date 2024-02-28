CCC fails to field candidates for 06 April by-elections

News / National

by Staff reporter

The opposition Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) party has opted not to field candidates in two wards for the upcoming by-elections scheduled for April 6, 2024.A faction within the CCC, led by Sengezo Tshabangu, indirectly allowed ZANU PF to secure parliamentary and local authority seats that were originally won by the opposition party in the August 2023 elections, as it failed to nominate candidates for subsequent by-elections.These by-elections were prompted by the recall of sitting parliamentarians and councillors by Tshabangu, who asserts himself as CCC's interim secretary general.The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) announced the candidates nominated for the April 6 by-elections on Wednesday, February 28. The commission stated:"In accordance with section 125(4) of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13], it is hereby notified that at the closure of the nomination court session held on Friday, February 23, 2024, the candidates listed in the following schedule were duly nominated for election as councillors in the respective wards. Therefore, polling will occur on Saturday, April 6, 2024, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for the purpose of electing councillors for the mentioned wards."The nominated candidates for Kusile Rural District Council's Ward 13 include Henry Moyo (UZA), Celani Ndimande (Independent), and Donald Chewareerwa (ZANU-PF).Meanwhile, the nominated candidates for Redcliff Municipality's Ward 3 are Rangarirai Sibanda (Independent), Christina Sigauke (ZANU PF), and Tinei Siziba (Independent).