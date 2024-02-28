Only 60% of Zimbabwe's registered vehicles are license compliant

News / National

by Staff reporter

ONLY 60 percent of an estimated 1,2 million registered vehicles in the country are license compliant, Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) chief executive officer Mr Nkosinathi Ncube has said.In his operational overview for the period between January 1 and December 31, 2023, Mr Ncube said the country had 1,2 million registered vehicles and of these, only 60 percent (about 800 000) are regularly license compliant.On average, Mr Ncube said between 135 000 and 150 000 vehicles were licensed monthly last year.Zinara's gross road fees collections amounted to $868 million in 2023, closing 13 percent above budget.The revenue comprised a 38 percent contribution from all 29 tolling points nationwide while licensing fees contributed 34 percent up from 30 percent in 2022.Fuel levies contributed 15 percent and transit fees contributed 11 percent. Overall, traffic volumes though the main revenue streams grew by an average of seven percent against the prior year.