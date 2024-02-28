Farm worker steals 18 cattle

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 21-YEAR-OLD Plumtree man who was employed as a farm worker at Garry Charles Rosenfels's farm allegedly stole 18 cattle from the farm's paddocks before conniving with three other suspects.

The farm worker Shelton Dube was dragged to Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday together with Gilbert Ncube (19), Nigel Dube (19) and Sibangiswani Ncube (48) on Friday.The magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware remanded them in custody to March 7.The state led by Selestine Madziwa alleged on January 23 Shelton cut a paddock wire and drove a herd of cattle out of the paddock.He teamed up with his colleagues and they drove the cattle to the next farm.Upon arrival they removed ear tags from the stolen cattle.Police investigations led to the arrest of the quartet.