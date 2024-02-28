Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

EcoCash partners 9 universities across the country

by Staff reporter
48 mins ago | Views
In a move set to bring payment convenience to tens of thousands of tertiary students, parents and guardians alike, EcoCash has partnered with nine local university institutions across the country as the country's leading mobile financial services platform widens its footprint.

The universities include Midlands State University (MSU), National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Gwanda State University, Bindura University of Science Education, Great Zimbabwe University, Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU), Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University, Reformed Church University and Manicaland State University.

This initiative, launched at the beginning of the new academic semester, highlights EcoCash's commitment to fostering a cash-light financial environment and the adoption of relevant digital finance solutions.

"Our partnership with universities across the country underscores our commitment to leveraging technology to simplify people's lives among students, parents and guardians alike," the company said in a statement.

EcoCash said parents and guardians are now able to make multicurrency tuition and fees payments at these universities, using EcoCash, as well as carrying out peer-to-peer funds transfers to their children studying at the institutions of higher learning.

Source - The Herald

