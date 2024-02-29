Armed robbers get 30 years in jail

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Three Harare armed robbers were sentenced to a combined 30 years in jail after robbing a Chiweshe resident of property worth US$13 000.Hahlani Life (27), Adonia Mashonga (27) and Lesina Joyce Ndarowa were sentenced by Bindura regional magistrate Amos MboboThe court heard on December 21 last year around 2300hrs, the trio proceeded to the complainant Daniel Chigwada's place in Nzvimbo growth point Chiweshe.On arrival, they cut off his perimeter fence and got into his yard.Using an unknown object, they broke into his house where Chigwada, his wife, and their 18-year-old daughter were asleep.Chigwada was already up due to the noise they made as they broke in.One of them pointed his pistol towards him demanding money.The other male threatened to rape his daughter and he surrendered USD$13 000 he had in his wallet.His wife also surrendered another USD$350.00 and $ 40.00 worth of airtime she had in her handy bag.They ransacked the whole house and took away the complainant's mobile phones, car keys, laptops and assorted groceries.Before they left, they bound their legs with shoelaces and left them in one of the bedrooms.On their way out, the robbers then drove in the complainant's Honda Fit vehicle.The following morning, Chigwada managed to untie himself and his family and proceeded to make a police report.Police managed to recover the Honda Fit at Musarara turn-off along the Glendale – Nzvimbo Road.Sometime in January Bulawayo police raided Hahlani and Mashanga's residence and found some of the stolen properties including laptops and phones.The duo implicated Ndarowa who was in Harare and said she was the one who provided them with Chigwada's financial status and location.It was also discovered during investigations that the trio had another stolen vehicle which was found at one of their hideouts.