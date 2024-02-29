Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Armed robbers get 30 years in jail

by Simbarashe Sithole
25 secs ago | Views
Three Harare armed robbers were sentenced to a combined 30 years in jail after robbing a Chiweshe resident of property worth  US$13 000.

Hahlani Life (27), Adonia Mashonga (27) and Lesina Joyce Ndarowa were sentenced by Bindura  regional magistrate Amos Mbobo

The court heard on December 21 last year around 2300hrs, the trio proceeded to the complainant Daniel Chigwada's place in Nzvimbo growth point Chiweshe.

On arrival, they cut off his perimeter fence and got into his yard.

Using an unknown object, they broke into his house where Chigwada, his wife, and their 18-year-old daughter were asleep.
Chigwada was already up due to the noise they made as they broke in.

One of them pointed his pistol towards him demanding money.

The other male threatened to rape his daughter and he surrendered USD$13 000 he had in his wallet.

His wife also surrendered another USD$350.00 and $ 40.00 worth of airtime she had in her handy bag.

They ransacked the whole house and took away the complainant's mobile phones, car keys, laptops and assorted groceries.

Before they left, they bound their legs with shoelaces and left them in one of the bedrooms.

On their way out, the robbers then drove in the complainant's Honda Fit vehicle.

The following morning, Chigwada managed to untie himself and his family and proceeded to make a police report.

Police managed to recover the Honda Fit at Musarara turn-off along the Glendale – Nzvimbo Road.

Sometime in January Bulawayo police raided Hahlani and Mashanga's residence and found some of the stolen properties including laptops and phones.

The duo implicated Ndarowa who was in Harare and said she was the one who provided them with Chigwada's financial status and location.

It was also discovered during investigations that the trio had another stolen vehicle which was found at one of their hideouts.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Mother of three remains positive after four cancer operations

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe inflation hits 6-month high

15 hrs ago | 779 Views

Mnangagwa scuttles Chiwenga's political plans

15 hrs ago | 3951 Views

Chamisa denies involvement with new political movement

15 hrs ago | 2021 Views

Mnangagwa scared of gukurahundi, plots divisive constitutional coup

15 hrs ago | 1106 Views

EcoCash partners 9 universities across the country

15 hrs ago | 418 Views

3 more arrested over US$720 000 heist

15 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Mnangagwa's power retention moves face tricky constitutional hurdles

15 hrs ago | 531 Views

Farm worker steals 18 cattle

23 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Former Zimbabwe Tourism Authority CEO Karikoga Kaseke dies at 62

24 hrs ago | 1643 Views

BREAKING: Self-styled Italian Mafia boss exposed for abusing General Chiwenga's name to grab mines and companies

29 Feb 2024 at 10:57hrs | 2829 Views

Matinyarare convicted of fraud

29 Feb 2024 at 10:44hrs | 1715 Views

Only 60% of Zimbabwe's registered vehicles are license compliant

29 Feb 2024 at 10:05hrs | 841 Views

Mnangagwa blesses chiefs with new cars

29 Feb 2024 at 09:30hrs | 2032 Views

Ibhetshu LikaZulu commemorates the burning to death of 6 villagers during Gukurahundi

29 Feb 2024 at 07:20hrs | 798 Views

CCC fails to field candidates for 06 April by-elections

29 Feb 2024 at 07:11hrs | 1456 Views

Pedzai Sakupwanya scoffs at insanity rumours

29 Feb 2024 at 07:06hrs | 1015 Views

'Tendai Biti should take a break from politics'

29 Feb 2024 at 07:03hrs | 1025 Views

Mliswa's daughter denied bail, to remain in custody until trial begins

29 Feb 2024 at 06:56hrs | 1344 Views

Mnangagwa's govt intimidates doctors, nurses

29 Feb 2024 at 05:05hrs | 1409 Views

Mthuli Ncube calls for open borders in Africa

29 Feb 2024 at 05:05hrs | 510 Views

Zinara raps local authorities over roads

29 Feb 2024 at 05:04hrs | 378 Views

Yadah revel in Khama capture

29 Feb 2024 at 05:04hrs | 1177 Views

Mutsvangwa wants to change culture of installing chiefs

29 Feb 2024 at 05:04hrs | 1689 Views

Zimbabwean ministers says social media is a security threat

29 Feb 2024 at 05:03hrs | 523 Views

Church condemns Zimbabwe heartless evictions

29 Feb 2024 at 05:03hrs | 466 Views

Teachers meet minister over poor pay

29 Feb 2024 at 05:02hrs | 363 Views

EU shuts door on Zimbabwe financing

29 Feb 2024 at 05:02hrs | 899 Views

World Bank VP visits Zimbabwe

29 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 241 Views

Ziyambi repeats anti-sanctions call

29 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 77 Views

Foot-and-mouth disease hits Buhera, Chikomba

29 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 135 Views

Zimbabwean cardiothoracic surgeons make major medical breakthrough

29 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 311 Views

Trip Trans bus kills 2 police officers

29 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 716 Views

Chamisa ally acquitted

29 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 391 Views

Company employees linked to robbery case

29 Feb 2024 at 05:00hrs | 608 Views

Businessman accused of abusing court system

29 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 238 Views

Zinara to roll out expensive e-tolling system

29 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 354 Views

Zimbabwe, Botswana forge ahead with eliminating passport requirement

29 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 290 Views

Mnangagwa's govt makes another empty promise to rehabilitate roads in other cities, towns

29 Feb 2024 at 04:59hrs | 143 Views

PHOTOS: Police officers die in head-on collision

28 Feb 2024 at 23:00hrs | 3517 Views

Teen fatally strikes cousin-sister with axe

28 Feb 2024 at 22:30hrs | 691 Views

Peter Ndlovu celebrates 51st birthday

28 Feb 2024 at 18:52hrs | 799 Views

Coltart hails Bulawayo water crisis 'consensus' meeting

28 Feb 2024 at 18:45hrs | 651 Views

Zimbabwe Defense Forces embark on nationwide recruitment campaign

28 Feb 2024 at 18:42hrs | 505 Views

Woman's body found floating in sewer pond

28 Feb 2024 at 18:42hrs | 417 Views

Man commits suicide after stabbing ex-wife five times

28 Feb 2024 at 18:41hrs | 907 Views

Politburo meets tomorrow

28 Feb 2024 at 18:41hrs | 535 Views

Masisi reprimands Botswana MPs over 'xenophobic' comments against Zimbabweans

28 Feb 2024 at 17:41hrs | 784 Views

5 arrested after Zimbabwean man murdered in England

28 Feb 2024 at 17:40hrs | 1423 Views

Mliswa agrees with his daughter's arrest

28 Feb 2024 at 17:07hrs | 888 Views