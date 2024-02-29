Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fly One Logistics unveils leading Luxury Harare-Bulawayo coaches

by Mandla Ndlovu
53 mins ago | Views
Fly One Logistics proudly introduces the Executive Coaches, a new fleet setting a new standard for travel on the Harare-Bulawayo and Bulawayo-Harare routes. Offering unparalleled comfort, convenience, and entertainment, these coaches are poised to become the preferred choice for travelers.

Fly One Logistics recognizes the value of your time, and the Executive Coaches reflect this understanding in their carefully crafted schedule. Departing from Harare Monday to Friday at 14:30, you'll reach Bulawayo at 20:30. For the return journey, Bulawayo to Harare operates Monday to Friday, departing at 07:30 and arriving in Harare at 13:30.

What truly sets the Executive Coaches apart is the cutting-edge in-seat entertainment system. Every seat is equipped with a personal TV, offering a diverse selection of movies for passengers to enjoy. Whether you prefer a gripping thriller, heartwarming drama, or have little ones on board, there's something for everyone. Passengers can also plug in their own USB for a personalized and immersive travel experience.

Director Cult Mtize at Fly One Logistics expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The Executive Coaches reflect our commitment to providing unmatched comfort and entertainment. We want every journey with Fly One Logistics to be memorable."


In a personal invitation to the public, Director Cult Mtize urged travelers to take advantage of this new chapter in luxury travel. "Experience travel like never before. The Executive Coaches are a symbol of our dedication to making your journey exceptional. Fly with Fly One Logistics and embark on a journey where comfort, convenience, and entertainment converge for an unforgettable ride."

Fly One Logistics invites you to book your ticket today and make every journey a celebration of luxury and comfort. Say goodbye to ordinary travel and embrace the extraordinary with Fly One Logistics' Executive Coaches. Your adventure begins the moment you step aboard.

Source - Byo24News

