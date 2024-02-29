Latest News Editor's Choice


Billiat unveiled in glitzy ceremony

by Staff reporter
56 mins ago | Views
YADAH Stars yesterday set the bar high with a glitzy unveiling ceremony for their mega-dollar star, former Warriors kingpin Khama Billiat at the Yadah Complex.

Billiat joined the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries team last week after almost 10 months of inactivity following the expiry of his contract with South African giants Kaizer Chiefs in June last year.

He might have ended up at Dynamos or Manica Diamonds but both were beaten to his signature by Thomas Ruzive's team.

Following a week of tying up the loose ends and two days of training with his new teammates, Billiat was given a royal unveiling at the Mint Heart Stadium where an exhibition match where he even scored was played.

A huge crowd of about 2 000 turned up at the 5 000-seater facility to welcome a man considered to be one of the best to have played in the South African Premiership where he has seen action with Ajax Cape Town and Mamelodi Sundowns as well.

Billiat was full of praise for Yadah Stars who also gave him a Land Rover Defender as part of his package.

"This is great, I have been homesick for some time, and being here means so much love. I appreciate it," said Billiat.

"I am going to enjoy it. Thank you for showing so much love.

"Yadah is a special team. I am happy to be here. "This is the only place I have been coming to in Zimbabwe over the years, it's like home to me. They have sacrificed a lot for me to be here and I appreciate it.

"This is amazing. I am hoping to enjoy it, I love my country so much. So I am ready to give out my best."

Yadah owner Prophet Walter Magaya said Billiat will add value to the local Premiership.

"We believe that Billiat has shown some good leadership by retracing his footsteps back home," said Magaya.

"We aim to bring excitement back to the Premiership.

"It's a joy for us because if Billiat performs well that means fans will be back to the stadiums. "People had shunned coming to the stadiums but they will now come because I know Billiat still has it in him and he will mesmerise fans."

Magaya explained how Yadah managed to secure Billiat ahead of other fancied rivals.

"We have a very good relationship with Billiat and he is also good friends with my son Junior. "It wasn't a big deal convincing him to join us," said Magaya.

"We are very happy that we managed to lure him here.

"We are looking forward to a good season."

Yadah coach Ruzive said Billiat will bring another dimension to his team.

"Billiat will add a lot of value to the team," said Ruzive.

"His attitude is very positive and his humility is incredible. We are looking forward to a very good season." Billiat's signed jersey was also expected to be auctioned late last night.

Besides Billiat, Yadah has also signed  Melvin Mukiwa from ZPC Kariba, Marlon Mushonga (on loan from Ngezi Platinum), Emmanuel Chitauro (Chapungu), Munashe Chingwerewe (Golden Eagles), Ryan Ncube (Moasi Rovers) and Ariel Makopa (Ngezi Platinum).

Source - The Herald

