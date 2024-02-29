Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo sneaker expo calls for new design

by Staff reporter
ORGANISERS of the Bulawayo Sneaker Expo are calling on interested designers to create this year's design for their merchandise as the foster a relationship with the creative community.

The expo, launched in 2021, allows sneaker traders to showcase all types of footwear falling under the tag born out of the idea that many individuals love sneakers.

The expo's marketing and public relations officer, Bukhosi Dumoluhle Mpofu, told NewsDay Life & Style that the design is not another logo, adding that this new initiative they were adopting would allow innovation and uniqueness.

"We are looking for innovation, something different and unique. We are keen on something that is catchy, but should still showcase our story of sneakers and be easily identifiable, originality will also be key," Mpofu said.

"We do not have any hard and fussy criteria, we just want the designers to showcase their skills and give us designs that show creativity and originality. This year we are offering a pair of sneakers as a prize for the top designer which shall be chosen by our followers from all our social media platforms."

Mpofu said they were plans for a double sneaker jamboree this year and the new design would be used on the two events.

