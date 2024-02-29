Apostolic sect members exchange blows

News / National

by Staff reporter

AN Apostolic sect shrine in Highfield was turned into a boxing ring after six members assaulted their churchmate accusing him of stealing a cellphone.The accused persons appeared before magistrate Lynne Chinzou on Wednesday facing allegations of assaulting a fellow worshipper.Emanuel Ngirazi (22), Tanyaradzwa Jaravani (20), Kudakwashe Chihambakwe (26), Kelvin Maphiri (25), Tapiwa Samson (23), Blessing Mhandure (19) were remanded out of custody to March 6.The accused persons were released on US$20 bail each.The complainant in this case is Tichavavana Mudyiwa (39) who resides at Glen Nora C, Harare.State prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi alleged that on February 25 around 1630 hours at the Lusaka shrine in Highfields, the complainant was approached by the accused persons who accused him of allegedly stealing a cellphone belonging to one of them.The court heard that Mudyiwa denied the allegations and the group hit him all over the body with open hands, fists and booted feet.During the assault, one of the accused persons only identified as Denis, who is still at large took Mudyiwa's Huawei cellphone, US$80 and went away.Mudyiwa made a police report leading to the arrest of the accused persons.