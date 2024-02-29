Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Liverpool starlet's Gwanda roots are revealed

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
ZIMBABWE football fans have pleaded with Liverpool wonder boy Trey Nyoni to choose the Warriors ahead of England in his international career after the teenager played his first professional match in their 3-0 win over Southampton in the FA Cup on Wednesday night.

Nyoni, who was born and bred in England, traces his roots to Gwanda where his father comes from, but is now based in the United Kingdom.

Zimbabwean football fans took to social media to beg Nyoni to play for the Warriors after his cameo for Liverpool on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old etched a piece of history, playing his debut and becoming the youngest player to feature for the Reds in the FA Cup.

With the win, Liverpool proceeded to the quarter-finals of the competition and the Warriors prospect was introduced in the 77th minute replacing Harvey Elliot.

After the match, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for the starlet, who played with amazing composure.

Klopp spoke glowingly of double scorer Jayden Dans and Lewis Koumas and remarked that Liverpool fans should not forget about Nyoni.

"What a player he is! We don't take these things for granted, it was super difficult tonight, so we deserved to go through. Obviously, it was a top performance from a specific moment on, it was top, top, top, I loved it a lot. We should not forget that Trey came on as well — what a player he is! Oh my God," Klopp told ITV.

In the post-match interview after the Southampton drubbing, Klopp said: "With Trey, you can see there is absolutely no body ... I don't know what his weight is honestly, but when he is on the ball, he is very mature."

Nyoni is still eligible to play for the Warriors, although he has played for England juniors before.

His father, Mjumbeki, is a Zimbabwean and was also a footballer, who played for Gwanda Ramblers as a midfielder in the mid-1980s alongside former Highlanders' striker and club treasurer Jerry Sibanda, now chairman of Bulawayo City Football Club.

Mjumbeki, a teacher by profession, is said to have left the country for the UK at the turn of the century and Trey was born in that country in 2007.

Nyoni, a product of Leicester juniors, joined the Liverpool academy in September 2023 before Klopp promoted him to the senior team.

A review of the Wednesday night game by Liverpool.com read: "It wasn't by any means the perfect display, but then Liverpool's youngsters have time on their hands. To be beating one of the Championship's best sides like that with only a few first-team regulars in the side is spectacular. Danns and Koumas will take all the headlines, but it was another superb display from the likes of Bobby Clark, James McConnell, Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah and Harvey Elliott, and a special mention must also go to Trey Nyoni after making his debut from the bench. What a week it's been for the academy."

A host of Liverpool senior players are nursing injuries.

Nyoni was part of the Liverpool squad that won the Carabao Cup at weekend after beating Chelsea at Wembley.

He was an unused substitute in that match and has lifted his first senior trophy.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Zimbabwe declares 'heightened alert'

49 mins ago | 79 Views

Mnangagwa third presidential term offer worries MDC

52 mins ago | 44 Views

'2028 is too far, help us save Zimbabwe'

52 mins ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa outburst over bad national anthem recording

53 mins ago | 63 Views

Bulawayo pirate taxis regularise operations

53 mins ago | 36 Views

Apostolic sect members exchange blows

54 mins ago | 42 Views

Bulawayo sneaker expo calls for new design

54 mins ago | 14 Views

AU consultant in US$49,000 fraud

54 mins ago | 24 Views

Bulawayo fails to utilise Zinara funds

55 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa says no one will die of hunger

55 mins ago | 10 Views

Billiat unveiled in glitzy ceremony

56 mins ago | 17 Views

Minister commissions first Binga propaganda radio station

56 mins ago | 10 Views

6 in court for assault at apostolic shrine

57 mins ago | 15 Views

400 000 cars dodge licence fees

57 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa says Chiefs' welfare top priority

58 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa in bomb scare

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Fly One Logistics unveils leading Luxury Harare-Bulawayo coaches

5 hrs ago | 834 Views

Robbers pounce on Nurse

8 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Armed robbers get 30 years in jail

8 hrs ago | 634 Views

Mother of three remains positive after four cancer operations

9 hrs ago | 387 Views

Zimbabwe inflation hits 6-month high

23 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Mnangagwa scuttles Chiwenga's political plans

23 hrs ago | 5935 Views

Chamisa denies involvement with new political movement

23 hrs ago | 2967 Views

Mnangagwa scared of gukurahundi, plots divisive constitutional coup

23 hrs ago | 1605 Views

EcoCash partners 9 universities across the country

23 hrs ago | 499 Views

3 more arrested over US$720 000 heist

23 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Mnangagwa's power retention moves face tricky constitutional hurdles

23 hrs ago | 723 Views

Farm worker steals 18 cattle

29 Feb 2024 at 12:11hrs | 1381 Views

Former Zimbabwe Tourism Authority CEO Karikoga Kaseke dies at 62

29 Feb 2024 at 11:58hrs | 1822 Views

BREAKING: Self-styled Italian Mafia boss exposed for abusing General Chiwenga's name to grab mines and companies

29 Feb 2024 at 10:57hrs | 3018 Views

Matinyarare convicted of fraud

29 Feb 2024 at 10:44hrs | 1782 Views

Only 60% of Zimbabwe's registered vehicles are license compliant

29 Feb 2024 at 10:05hrs | 920 Views

Mnangagwa blesses chiefs with new cars

29 Feb 2024 at 09:30hrs | 2120 Views

Ibhetshu LikaZulu commemorates the burning to death of 6 villagers during Gukurahundi

29 Feb 2024 at 07:20hrs | 842 Views

CCC fails to field candidates for 06 April by-elections

29 Feb 2024 at 07:11hrs | 1498 Views

Pedzai Sakupwanya scoffs at insanity rumours

29 Feb 2024 at 07:06hrs | 1047 Views

'Tendai Biti should take a break from politics'

29 Feb 2024 at 07:03hrs | 1127 Views

Mliswa's daughter denied bail, to remain in custody until trial begins

29 Feb 2024 at 06:56hrs | 1422 Views

Mnangagwa's govt intimidates doctors, nurses

29 Feb 2024 at 05:05hrs | 1474 Views

Mthuli Ncube calls for open borders in Africa

29 Feb 2024 at 05:05hrs | 536 Views

Zinara raps local authorities over roads

29 Feb 2024 at 05:04hrs | 392 Views

Yadah revel in Khama capture

29 Feb 2024 at 05:04hrs | 1222 Views

Mutsvangwa wants to change culture of installing chiefs

29 Feb 2024 at 05:04hrs | 1734 Views

Zimbabwean ministers says social media is a security threat

29 Feb 2024 at 05:03hrs | 535 Views

Church condemns Zimbabwe heartless evictions

29 Feb 2024 at 05:03hrs | 479 Views

Teachers meet minister over poor pay

29 Feb 2024 at 05:02hrs | 389 Views

EU shuts door on Zimbabwe financing

29 Feb 2024 at 05:02hrs | 942 Views

World Bank VP visits Zimbabwe

29 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 252 Views

Ziyambi repeats anti-sanctions call

29 Feb 2024 at 05:01hrs | 79 Views