Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Barbourfields or Heart Stadium for Dynamos 'home' games?

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
BARRING last minute improvements on stadia condemned as unfit to host Premier Soccer League games, giants Dynamos have the option to taking trips to Bulawayo, again, to play "home" games at Barbourfields or stay put in Harare at the newly built Heart Stadium.

The Heart Stadium, built by football crazy preacher Prophet Walter Magaya and reportedly with a capacity of 5 000 bucket seats, is the only facility with a realistic chance of passing the stern test of stadia by the First Instance Board (FIB).

The FIB is mandated by the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) to inspect stadia across the country, condemn the unfit, make recommendations for improvements needed and give thumbs up to deserving facilities.

The FIB team inspected all the stadiums that the 17 PSL teams opted for as home grounds. There is uncertainty which team will represent the Zifa Eastern Region league between Tenax and title winners Bikita Minerals. The case is still to be determined by the Normalisation Committee before the PSL knows who will join the other 17 teams.

Back to the stadiums crisis, FIB member Garylord Madhunguza said: "We have moved across the country inspecting all the stadiums that PSL clubs opted to use as home grounds. A final round of inspections will be done on one or two stadiums that are still undergoing renovations. Our chairman Mr Musa (Sheriff) can give you the finer details."

Repeated efforts to get in touch with Musa were in vain as his cellphone was unreachable.

The one or two stadiums that the FIB will revisit for final inspections are possibly Rufaro and Simba Bhora's Wadzanai Stadium. If Rufaro is condemned, then DeMbare will hope to 'squeeze' into Heart Stadium together with home owners Yadah FC. Previous reports have indicated that despite spirited efforts to portray Rufaro as nearly ready to host PSL games, the facility is miles off the mark with major works still needed to bring the facility in line with FIB expectations.

Despite the stadium crisis that played a major hand in forcing the PSL to postpone the start of the season by a week, its spokesperson Kudzai Bare is confident the re-scheduled kick off on 9 March will not be a false start.

"We stand by the new kick off date, which is 9 March, and we are confident the FIB will have finished their job and cleared the stadiums that need to be cleared for the start of the 2024 Castle Lager Premiership," said Bare.

For the first time since the inception of the modern day PSL in 1992, Dynamos played home games at Barbourfields following the banning of Rufaro due to failure to meet standard requirements to host top flight football.

DeMbare pulled impressive crowds away from home in Bulawayo and turned Barbourfields into a fortress despite coming third in the 2023 season.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Zimbabwean airports shut over bomb scare

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zimbabweans in court over R5m cigarettes smuggling scam

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Police officer stabbed to death during robbery

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

ZEC gazettes new legislators

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Airports operating normally after bomb, firearms threat

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zupco's marriage with contracted buses extended

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zim schools, Polytechnics face imminent closure: Govt

10 hrs ago | 4890 Views

Suspended ZBC CEO resigns as Mhandu bites the dust

13 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Mnangagwa dynastic ambitions laid bare

13 hrs ago | 3047 Views

Mnangagwa fires Air Force of Zimbabwe commander?

13 hrs ago | 1595 Views

Zimbabwe declares 'heightened alert'

15 hrs ago | 961 Views

Mnangagwa third presidential term offer worries MDC

15 hrs ago | 481 Views

'2028 is too far, help us save Zimbabwe'

15 hrs ago | 488 Views

Liverpool starlet's Gwanda roots are revealed

15 hrs ago | 758 Views

Mnangagwa outburst over bad national anthem recording

15 hrs ago | 523 Views

Bulawayo pirate taxis regularise operations

15 hrs ago | 186 Views

Apostolic sect members exchange blows

15 hrs ago | 236 Views

Bulawayo sneaker expo calls for new design

15 hrs ago | 45 Views

AU consultant in US$49,000 fraud

15 hrs ago | 172 Views

Bulawayo fails to utilise Zinara funds

15 hrs ago | 82 Views

Mnangagwa says no one will die of hunger

15 hrs ago | 52 Views

Billiat unveiled in glitzy ceremony

15 hrs ago | 86 Views

Minister commissions first Binga propaganda radio station

15 hrs ago | 55 Views

6 in court for assault at apostolic shrine

15 hrs ago | 46 Views

400 000 cars dodge licence fees

15 hrs ago | 46 Views

Mnangagwa says Chiefs' welfare top priority

15 hrs ago | 43 Views

Mnangagwa in bomb scare

15 hrs ago | 128 Views

Fly One Logistics unveils leading Luxury Harare-Bulawayo coaches

19 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Robbers pounce on Nurse

22 hrs ago | 1579 Views

Armed robbers get 30 years in jail

22 hrs ago | 738 Views

Mother of three remains positive after four cancer operations

22 hrs ago | 467 Views

Zimbabwe inflation hits 6-month high

29 Feb 2024 at 20:38hrs | 1051 Views

Mnangagwa scuttles Chiwenga's political plans

29 Feb 2024 at 20:35hrs | 7789 Views

Chamisa denies involvement with new political movement

29 Feb 2024 at 20:34hrs | 3300 Views

Mnangagwa scared of gukurahundi, plots divisive constitutional coup

29 Feb 2024 at 20:34hrs | 1716 Views

EcoCash partners 9 universities across the country

29 Feb 2024 at 20:33hrs | 534 Views

3 more arrested over US$720 000 heist

29 Feb 2024 at 20:33hrs | 1455 Views

Mnangagwa's power retention moves face tricky constitutional hurdles

29 Feb 2024 at 20:32hrs | 800 Views

Farm worker steals 18 cattle

29 Feb 2024 at 12:11hrs | 1411 Views

Former Zimbabwe Tourism Authority CEO Karikoga Kaseke dies at 62

29 Feb 2024 at 11:58hrs | 1934 Views

BREAKING: Self-styled Italian Mafia boss exposed for abusing General Chiwenga's name to grab mines and companies

29 Feb 2024 at 10:57hrs | 3097 Views

Matinyarare convicted of fraud

29 Feb 2024 at 10:44hrs | 1800 Views

Only 60% of Zimbabwe's registered vehicles are license compliant

29 Feb 2024 at 10:05hrs | 956 Views

Mnangagwa blesses chiefs with new cars

29 Feb 2024 at 09:30hrs | 2189 Views

Ibhetshu LikaZulu commemorates the burning to death of 6 villagers during Gukurahundi

29 Feb 2024 at 07:20hrs | 861 Views

CCC fails to field candidates for 06 April by-elections

29 Feb 2024 at 07:11hrs | 1516 Views

Pedzai Sakupwanya scoffs at insanity rumours

29 Feb 2024 at 07:06hrs | 1057 Views

'Tendai Biti should take a break from politics'

29 Feb 2024 at 07:03hrs | 1188 Views

Mliswa's daughter denied bail, to remain in custody until trial begins

29 Feb 2024 at 06:56hrs | 1455 Views