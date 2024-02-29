Latest News Editor's Choice


Police officer stabbed to death during robbery

by Staff reporter
TWO robbers pounced on a male police officer in Chegutu, Mashonaland West province and stabbed him on the arm before taking his Techno cellphone early February.

Tinotenda Chipadze (22) and his accomplice Enock who is still at large fled from the scene leaving Elisha Munengerwa lying in a pool of blood behind Gomo tuckshop.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said Tinotenda Chipadze was recently brought before the Chegutu Magistrates' Court facing murder charges and was remanded to 7 March 2024.

"The accused persons followed Munengerwa from Eddy's Kite bar in Chegutu to Gadzema bus terminus until he passed West end shops," said the NPA.

"A witness who was sleeping in the tuckshop heard the now deceased groaning, made an enquiry and found the now deceased battling for life. He made a report to the police who attended the scene."

Munengerwa was taken to Chegutu Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon admission.

"Police investigations led to the accused person's arrest after he sold the now deceased's cellphone," said NPAZ.

Source - The Chronicle

