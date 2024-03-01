Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fisherman slips into the dam, drowns

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
A Glendale fisherman Ronald Jaji (34) slipped and drowned at Galiver dam, Glandale recently.

Jaji's friend Pharoah Mukwavaya (28) tried to help the now-deceased Jaji to no avail.

Mashonaland Central Province police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

Mundembe urged people not to play near water bodies and that those interested in fishing should use boats not inflated tyre tubes.



Source - Byo24News

