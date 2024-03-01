Fisherman slips into the dam, drowns

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Glendale fisherman Ronald Jaji (34) slipped and drowned at Galiver dam, Glandale recently.Jaji's friend Pharoah Mukwavaya (28) tried to help the now-deceased Jaji to no avail.Mashonaland Central Province police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.Mundembe urged people not to play near water bodies and that those interested in fishing should use boats not inflated tyre tubes.