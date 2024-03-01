Teenager commits suicide after failing to drive scotch cart

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 19-YEAR-OLD Guruve man decided to end his life by hanging after he was scolded by his father for failing to drive an ox-drawn cart.Tinashe Kufakunesu of plot 34 Amajuba farm, Guruve committee suicide by hanging on Friday.Mashonaland Central Province police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case."I can confirm a sudden death case in Guruve where Kufakunesu committed suicide by hanging himself in his bedroom hut," Mundembe said.Allegations are that Kufakunesu had gone to fetch firewood with his nephew Gift Kazingizi when a Scotch cart hit a stump and overturned thereby throwing Kufakunesu away thereby cheating death.Kufakunesu went home and tod his father on what had happened.The father did not take the matter lightly and scolded his son who then decided to commit suicide.His body was found hanging on the roof trusses by a neighbour Sharon Maredza (22) who then informed his father and a police report.Police warned people to seek counselling whenever they have disputes.