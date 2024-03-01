Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimpapers set to announce editorial changes

by Staff reporter
6 secs ago | Views
THE country's oldest and biggest state-controlled media publishing house, Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Limited (Zimpapers), will on Monday announce new editorial changes following the recent appointment of a new board.

Zimpapers sources said that Victoria Ruzvidzo will be appointed new editor of The Herald. She is currently Sunday Mail editor.

Ruzvidzo makes her own piece of history as the first female editor of the Zimpapers flagship newspaper - The Herald.

Zimbabwean newsrooms are dominated by male editors and deep patriarchal structures.

Darlington Musarurwa, current Sunday Mail deputy editor, will replace Ruzvidzo as editor.

Current Herald editor Hatred Zenenga will go to the Sunday News in Bulawayo to replace Limukani Ncube who goes back to the B-Metro as editor again.

Lawson Mabhena, who was strongly tipped to become Herald editor, remains at the Chronicle as the boss.

The second chain of command - deputies and assistants - will be finalised next week prior to announcements.

The changes took sometime as new Information minister Jenfan Muswere and his colleagues took their time to make new board appointments.

The new board is chaired by former Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda's wife Doreen Joyce Sibanda.

The Sibandas are President Emmerson Mnangagwa's relatives.

The listed Zimpapers publishes The Herald, The Sunday Mail, The Chronicle, The Sunday News, Kwayedza (Shona newspaper), Manica Post, H-Metro, Suburban, B-Metro, Business Weekly and uMthunywa (Ndebele newspaper).

Zimpapers also runs a television platform, Zimpapers Television Network, and radio stations, Star FM, Capitalk FM, Diamond FM and  Nyaminyami FM.
 
The group, which a big and wide footprint on the local media landscape, also has a commercial printing division, Natprint and Typocrafters.

Together with the state-owned Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, New Ziana, a news agency, and some community newspapers, Zimpapers gives the government overwhelming media influence in the country, although the private and digital media also occupy a vast space on the publishing spectrum and holds sway in some segments of the highly competitive news market.

Source - newshawks

Must Read

Teenager commits suicide after failing to drive scotch cart

8 hrs ago | 650 Views

Fisherman slips into the dam, drowns

8 hrs ago | 436 Views

WATCH: Egodini Taxi Rank - The Heartbeat of Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 2249 Views

Zimbabwean airports shut over bomb scare

12 hrs ago | 949 Views

Zimbabweans in court over R5m cigarettes smuggling scam

12 hrs ago | 360 Views

Police officer stabbed to death during robbery

12 hrs ago | 965 Views

Barbourfields or Heart Stadium for Dynamos 'home' games?

12 hrs ago | 481 Views

ZEC gazettes new legislators

12 hrs ago | 364 Views

Airports operating normally after bomb, firearms threat

12 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zupco's marriage with contracted buses extended

12 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zim schools, Polytechnics face imminent closure: Govt

21 hrs ago | 11385 Views

Suspended ZBC CEO resigns as Mhandu bites the dust

23 hrs ago | 1633 Views

Mnangagwa dynastic ambitions laid bare

23 hrs ago | 4040 Views

Mnangagwa fires Air Force of Zimbabwe commander?

23 hrs ago | 1891 Views

Zimbabwe declares 'heightened alert'

01 Mar 2024 at 19:11hrs | 1054 Views

Mnangagwa third presidential term offer worries MDC

01 Mar 2024 at 19:08hrs | 527 Views

'2028 is too far, help us save Zimbabwe'

01 Mar 2024 at 19:07hrs | 564 Views

Liverpool starlet's Gwanda roots are revealed

01 Mar 2024 at 19:07hrs | 916 Views

Mnangagwa outburst over bad national anthem recording

01 Mar 2024 at 19:07hrs | 706 Views

Bulawayo pirate taxis regularise operations

01 Mar 2024 at 19:06hrs | 228 Views

Apostolic sect members exchange blows

01 Mar 2024 at 19:06hrs | 333 Views

Bulawayo sneaker expo calls for new design

01 Mar 2024 at 19:05hrs | 57 Views

AU consultant in US$49,000 fraud

01 Mar 2024 at 19:05hrs | 213 Views

Bulawayo fails to utilise Zinara funds

01 Mar 2024 at 19:04hrs | 139 Views

Mnangagwa says no one will die of hunger

01 Mar 2024 at 19:04hrs | 66 Views

Billiat unveiled in glitzy ceremony

01 Mar 2024 at 19:03hrs | 124 Views

Minister commissions first Binga propaganda radio station

01 Mar 2024 at 19:03hrs | 74 Views

6 in court for assault at apostolic shrine

01 Mar 2024 at 19:02hrs | 58 Views

400 000 cars dodge licence fees

01 Mar 2024 at 19:02hrs | 61 Views

Mnangagwa says Chiefs' welfare top priority

01 Mar 2024 at 19:02hrs | 47 Views

Mnangagwa in bomb scare

01 Mar 2024 at 18:58hrs | 158 Views

Fly One Logistics unveils leading Luxury Harare-Bulawayo coaches

01 Mar 2024 at 15:08hrs | 1555 Views

Robbers pounce on Nurse

01 Mar 2024 at 11:34hrs | 1689 Views

Armed robbers get 30 years in jail

01 Mar 2024 at 11:31hrs | 779 Views

Mother of three remains positive after four cancer operations

01 Mar 2024 at 11:29hrs | 529 Views

Zimbabwe inflation hits 6-month high

29 Feb 2024 at 20:38hrs | 1074 Views

Mnangagwa scuttles Chiwenga's political plans

29 Feb 2024 at 20:35hrs | 9515 Views

Chamisa denies involvement with new political movement

29 Feb 2024 at 20:34hrs | 3517 Views

Mnangagwa scared of gukurahundi, plots divisive constitutional coup

29 Feb 2024 at 20:34hrs | 1791 Views

EcoCash partners 9 universities across the country

29 Feb 2024 at 20:33hrs | 542 Views

3 more arrested over US$720 000 heist

29 Feb 2024 at 20:33hrs | 1478 Views

Mnangagwa's power retention moves face tricky constitutional hurdles

29 Feb 2024 at 20:32hrs | 806 Views

Farm worker steals 18 cattle

29 Feb 2024 at 12:11hrs | 1425 Views

Former Zimbabwe Tourism Authority CEO Karikoga Kaseke dies at 62

29 Feb 2024 at 11:58hrs | 2065 Views

BREAKING: Self-styled Italian Mafia boss exposed for abusing General Chiwenga's name to grab mines and companies

29 Feb 2024 at 10:57hrs | 3144 Views

Matinyarare convicted of fraud

29 Feb 2024 at 10:44hrs | 1821 Views

Only 60% of Zimbabwe's registered vehicles are license compliant

29 Feb 2024 at 10:05hrs | 965 Views

Mnangagwa blesses chiefs with new cars

29 Feb 2024 at 09:30hrs | 2245 Views

Ibhetshu LikaZulu commemorates the burning to death of 6 villagers during Gukurahundi

29 Feb 2024 at 07:20hrs | 879 Views