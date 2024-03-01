Latest News Editor's Choice


Teacher arrested for raping Grade 7 pupil

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
EVERY child deserves the right to attend school without fear of abuse.

However, disturbing stories of inappropriate teacher behaviour towards pupils, particularly teenagers, are becoming increasingly prevalent in many schools.

These incidents range from offensive comments about students' physical appearance to attempts at physical contact, including kissing and even forced sexual acts.

Additionally, some teachers are reported to be using dating apps to exploit students.

The most upsetting aspect, is the widespread nature of these stories, which often go largely unrecognised, particularly in rural areas.

A 46-year-old teacher from Binga in Matabeleland North , has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a Grade Seven pupil he had sent to his house.

Kerias Munkombwe, who is stationed at Chalumba Primary School, was brought before Binga resident magistrate Victor Mpofu to answer rape charges.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to 11 March.

Allegations are that on December 3, 2023, at around 1pm, the accused sent the complainant whose name is being withheld for legal reasons to his house to collect some exercise books and take them to the school administration office.

The unsuspicious complainant complied and went to the accused's house.

The accused then followed her and upon arrival, he entered the house, closed the door, and grabbed her right hand, pulling her closer to him.

He then removed the complainant's clothes and placed her on his blankets facing upwards and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The traumatised victim reportedly narrated the ordeal to her friends who reported it to their parents.

The matter was reported to the police and investigations led to Munkombwe's arrest.

Source - BMetro

