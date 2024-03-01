Latest News Editor's Choice


Man hammers love rival's testicles

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
A MAN from Nkayi in Matabeleland North Province sustained swollen testicles after his love rival "struck" them with a hammer upon allegedly catching him having sex with his girlfriend.

This was heard when Mthabisi Dlamini appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Dambudzo Malunga, facing an attempted murder charge.

Dlamini pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded in custody to 6 March.

In his defense, Dlamini stated that he was in love with the woman and felt betrayed by her actions. He claimed that preparations for their marriage were already well underway.

The court heard that on a date unknown to the prosecutor but sometime in December last year Dlamini from Samasi village in Nkayi visited his lover during the night and found her having sex with Kwenzakwayoinkosi Tshuma.

Dlamini told the court that upon arriving at his lover's place, he stood by the door and became enraged when he allegedly heard his lover moaning in pleasure in her room. Disturbed by the sounds, he banged on the door.

Tshuma allegedly sensed danger and panicked, bolting out of the bedroom in only his boxer shorts.

The court heard that Dlamini gave chase, quickly catching up with him.

Dlamini allegedly attacked Tshuma with a hammer on the family jewels.

He struck him on the head with a knobkerrie inflicting further injuries, leaving him unconscious on the ground.

The incident was reported to the police, leading to Dlamini's arrest.

Source - BMetro

