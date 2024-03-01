Cellphone thief dragged out of fowl run hide-out

News / National

by Staff reporter

THERE was drama when a man from Morningside suburb in Bulawayo, who was being pursued by a mob after he allegedly stole a cellphone, was found hiding under a fowl run.This was heard when Innocent Ndlovu appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Nomagugu Maphosa, facing a charge of robbery.He pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to 15 months in prison.Six months of the sentence were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour and he will serve an effective nine months in prison.The court heard that on 23 February at around 2pm, Ndlovu met Angela Tshuma, who was walking alone along Gardner Road in Khumalo suburb.He produced a knife, demanding the phone she held. Tshuma screamed and dropped the phone, which Ndlovu picked up before fleeing.Hearing her screams, some residents rushed to her rescue. The culprit, in a bid to escape, jumped a pre-cast wall of a nearby house and took refuge under a fowl run.The residents managed to apprehend him and he was found with both the stolen phone, valued at R1600, and the knife.The matter was reported to the police leading to his arrest.