Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Government starts revival of Joshua Nkomo homestead

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
CONSTRUCTION work has begun in earnest on the site where the old homestead of the family of the country's late Vice-President, Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo was located in Kezi, Matebeleland South Province.

Work on a multi-purpose community centre is set to commence once the construction of the house is done.

Only a grave yard marked the area that was left by the Nkomo family due to the machinations of the colonial regime.

When Sunday News visited the site last week, construction workers were hard at work, with the structure now at window level.

In an interview, the daughter of the late nationalist, Mrs Thandiwe Nkomo-Ebrahim said the revival of the homestead was being executed by the Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (Rida), after the Nkomo family had fruitful discussions with President Mnangagwa on the importance of preserving the legacy of one of Zimbabwe's founding fathers.

"Sometime around 2021 we sat down with the President and during that conversation he expressed a desire to help us preserve the legacy of Umdala Wethu. During that meeting we highlighted the fact that we would like to see the Nyongolo homestead revived. Despite the fact that all that was left there were only the graves, people in the area have respected the place and not built on it. They left the space as it was, both on the side where the graves are located and the other side over the road that runs past the homestead.

"So, as the family and as well as the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo National Foundation, we said since this is the place where Father Zimbabwe comes from, could something be built that could benefit the community. We want people to be proud when they visit from outside the country and they are told this is where Father Zimbabwe comes from. So, we then partnered with Government after we resolved that the place should be developed accordingly," she said.

Mrs Nkomo-Ebrahim said once the house that was being constructed was completed, work would begin on the construction of the Nyongolo Multi-Purpose Community Centre, which will also include a vocational college.

Mrs Nkomo-Ebrahim said the college was intended to elevate the status of young people in the community, who often had to flock to South Africa and Botswana in search of economic opportunities.

"The place that is set to be developed is across the road from the homestead and it is going to be called the Nyongolo Multi-Purpose Community Centre.

"So far, we drilled three boreholes and the community is already benefitting from those.

"This multi-purpose centre will consist of a hall, which will have the capacity to carry at least 300 people.

"There will also be a vocational college because as you know, the Matobo area is very dry and there's nothing for our children to do which is why they end up crossing the border to South Africa.

"We believe that if there is a vocational college then young people in the area will also get a chance to participate in something that can better their lives.

"We have been working with various Government departments on this and right now we have Rida on the works that are already taking place," she said.

Mrs Nkomo-Ebrahim said President Mnangagwa had shown eagerness to fulfil promises he had to people when he visited St Joseph's Mission in Kezi during its centenary celebrations last year.

"You will remember that when the President visited St Joseph's last year, the President told the people that Government will be doing something to help uplift the community so that is what is happening  now.

"What you have seen now are the beginning stages but the real work will be over the road. In particular, the community centre will serve people in Ward 8 and 9, which are the main capture areas, but obviously the college will be open to children from elsewhere.

"That is the vision and we are looking forward to executing it. Once the house is done, we look forward to starting on the main task," she said.

Mrs Nkomo-Ebrahim said the project was being executed by various Government ministries and departments who were working in conjunction with the family.

"As you know there are a lot of Mopani (amacimbi) worms in the area and our desire is to have a big processing plant that will one day allow villagers to export this to other places.

"The vision, you will see it as time progresses but everybody is happy with what we have so far.

"We are working with a cross-section of ministries and all of them are contributing where they are supposed to," she said.

Presidential spokesperson and Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Mr George Charamba, is on record as saying President Mnangagwa had pledged to engage with families of departed freedom fighters and looking at their welfare.

The President has also met with widows and families of freedom fighters like Mrs Sikhubekile Madeya Mangena, widow of the ZPRA commander and national hero, Alfred Nikita Mangena, among other widows and surviving members of fallen freedom fighters.

Source - The Sunday News

Must Read

Zanu-PF commissar seeks DCC polls postponement

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu's political fate has reached a dead end?

2 hrs ago | 463 Views

CCC disarray boosts Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Chamisa's supporters clash with Sikhala's at funeral

3 hrs ago | 457 Views

MDC-T loses election appeal against Zanu-PF's Sithembiso Nyoni

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Mnangagwa's govt yet to declare Bulawayo water crisis a national disaster

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Starlink scandal exposes ZBC rot

3 hrs ago | 468 Views

Zanu-PF fissures widen over Mnangagwa term

3 hrs ago | 296 Views

Police crackdown on border smugglers

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zanu-PF youths in violent clashes

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Harare's haven of sex, drugs and vice

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

Bulawayo's worst water crisis in decade

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Mpilo gets new dental, X-ray equipment

3 hrs ago | 19 Views

16-year-old rapes cousin, chops body into pieces

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Lake Mutirikwi hydro power plant nears completion

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe to clampdown on imported vehicles

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

MBA students take Midlands State University to court

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

125 Zimbabwean students get Russian scholarships

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

'Man beds neighbour's wife for 4 decades, sires 5 children'

16 hrs ago | 2443 Views

Children terrorised by invisible creatures

16 hrs ago | 614 Views

Cellphone thief dragged out of fowl run hide-out

16 hrs ago | 480 Views

Naked 'wizard' caught in the act

16 hrs ago | 1428 Views

Man hammers love rival's testicles

16 hrs ago | 857 Views

Teacher arrested for raping Grade 7 pupil

16 hrs ago | 850 Views

Zimpapers set to announce editorial changes

16 hrs ago | 344 Views

Teenager commits suicide after failing to drive scotch cart

02 Mar 2024 at 12:02hrs | 782 Views

Fisherman slips into the dam, drowns

02 Mar 2024 at 11:59hrs | 533 Views

WATCH: Egodini Taxi Rank - The Heartbeat of Bulawayo

02 Mar 2024 at 11:50hrs | 4384 Views

Zimbabwean airports shut over bomb scare

02 Mar 2024 at 07:49hrs | 1098 Views

Zimbabweans in court over R5m cigarettes smuggling scam

02 Mar 2024 at 07:49hrs | 413 Views

Police officer stabbed to death during robbery

02 Mar 2024 at 07:48hrs | 1063 Views

Barbourfields or Heart Stadium for Dynamos 'home' games?

02 Mar 2024 at 07:48hrs | 574 Views

ZEC gazettes new legislators

02 Mar 2024 at 07:47hrs | 414 Views

Airports operating normally after bomb, firearms threat

02 Mar 2024 at 07:47hrs | 225 Views

Zupco's marriage with contracted buses extended

02 Mar 2024 at 07:46hrs | 278 Views

Zim schools, Polytechnics face imminent closure: Govt

01 Mar 2024 at 23:23hrs | 18951 Views

Suspended ZBC CEO resigns as Mhandu bites the dust

01 Mar 2024 at 21:03hrs | 1715 Views

Mnangagwa dynastic ambitions laid bare

01 Mar 2024 at 20:57hrs | 5061 Views

Mnangagwa fires Air Force of Zimbabwe commander?

01 Mar 2024 at 20:47hrs | 2072 Views

Zimbabwe declares 'heightened alert'

01 Mar 2024 at 19:11hrs | 1084 Views

Mnangagwa third presidential term offer worries MDC

01 Mar 2024 at 19:08hrs | 549 Views

'2028 is too far, help us save Zimbabwe'

01 Mar 2024 at 19:07hrs | 624 Views

Liverpool starlet's Gwanda roots are revealed

01 Mar 2024 at 19:07hrs | 1028 Views

Mnangagwa outburst over bad national anthem recording

01 Mar 2024 at 19:07hrs | 885 Views

Bulawayo pirate taxis regularise operations

01 Mar 2024 at 19:06hrs | 237 Views

Apostolic sect members exchange blows

01 Mar 2024 at 19:06hrs | 348 Views

Bulawayo sneaker expo calls for new design

01 Mar 2024 at 19:05hrs | 60 Views

AU consultant in US$49,000 fraud

01 Mar 2024 at 19:05hrs | 236 Views

Bulawayo fails to utilise Zinara funds

01 Mar 2024 at 19:04hrs | 191 Views