Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF youths in violent clashes

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF supporters were left nursing injuries after a violent encounter over a residential stand owned by a deceased party supporter in Grobly Park, Waterfalls in Harare.

Zanu-PF shadow councillor for Ward 35, Leonard Gono, was severely injured after he tried to fend off an invasion of his late brother Antony Gono's residential stand by a group of people led by one Justice Taruva, a suspected land baron last Saturday.

Antony,  who was a Zanu-PF provincial member from 2013 to 2017, died in 2021.

The rival groups were sent scattering after a police officer, in support of Taruva, produced a gun and threatened to shoot Gono.

The police officer, Learnmore Masawi has since been arrested and charged with possession of a firearm.

According to witnesses, before the fights, two men were languishing in remand prison after Gono reported them to the police for occupying the stand illegally.

Gono had found them working on the stand on the orders of Taruva.

The stand is on a piece of land owned by former Harare South MP Shadreck Mashayamombe through his company, Tanaka Development Group.

Mashayamombe has secured three court orders barring Taruva from the land.

The orders were obtained after Taruva tried to invade the land at a time Mashayamombe was fired from the party.

Taruva also has three dockets on land invasion pending over him.

"So,  (last) Saturday, Taruva came with a mob and ordered Antony's widow off," a source said.

"She called Leonard for help and when he arrived, fights ensued.

"Leonard was attacked by a machete. "Taruva also got injured when a group of people from the neighbouring area came to support Leonard."

The source added: "This is when Musasiwa produced a gun to scare away the charging people.

‘The police later came and arrested the youths. Leonard and Taruva were allowed to seek medical attention first.

"They were summoned to come to court over public fighting. Only Leonard went to court, but Taruva snubbed."

Contacted for comment, Gono accused Taruva of ignoring President Emmerson Mnangagwa's call to stop illegal land grabs.

"The president is very clear about land invasion, but they are continuing to invade our properties," Gono said.

He said Taruva stays in Chitungwiza, but has been falsely claiming to be a ward 35 resident.

"What is worrying us more now is the involvement of armed police officers in these crimes," Gono said.

"Taruva has more than three warrants of arrest and a lot of contempt of court cases, but he is roaming around here free.

 "He was evicted lawfully and was ordered not to come here again, but he is here defying all those high court orders."

He accused Taruva of duping the people by selling them stands that belong to Mashayamombe, lying that he was given the authority by the former MP when he was fired from the party.

But Taruva denied assaulting anyone, claiming he was the one who was beaten up.

He also denied that the fights were about the stand belonging to Antony, who he said was Mashayamombe's right-hand man.

He said he was leading a group of youths who were allocated stands by Mashayamombe's Tanaka Development Group, but were being repossessed by the same.

Taruva said the court orders against him were instigated by a company contracted by Mashayamombe to develop roads.

However, court papers show the dispute was between him and Takana Development Group.

Tanaka Group secured a court order dated January 8, 2024 to evict the remaining people on its land.

Source - the standard

Must Read

Zanu-PF commissar seeks DCC polls postponement

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu's political fate has reached a dead end?

2 hrs ago | 465 Views

CCC disarray boosts Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Chamisa's supporters clash with Sikhala's at funeral

3 hrs ago | 459 Views

MDC-T loses election appeal against Zanu-PF's Sithembiso Nyoni

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Mnangagwa's govt yet to declare Bulawayo water crisis a national disaster

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Starlink scandal exposes ZBC rot

3 hrs ago | 468 Views

Zanu-PF fissures widen over Mnangagwa term

3 hrs ago | 296 Views

Police crackdown on border smugglers

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Harare's haven of sex, drugs and vice

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

Government starts revival of Joshua Nkomo homestead

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Bulawayo's worst water crisis in decade

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Mpilo gets new dental, X-ray equipment

3 hrs ago | 19 Views

16-year-old rapes cousin, chops body into pieces

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Lake Mutirikwi hydro power plant nears completion

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe to clampdown on imported vehicles

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

MBA students take Midlands State University to court

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

125 Zimbabwean students get Russian scholarships

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

'Man beds neighbour's wife for 4 decades, sires 5 children'

16 hrs ago | 2443 Views

Children terrorised by invisible creatures

16 hrs ago | 614 Views

Cellphone thief dragged out of fowl run hide-out

16 hrs ago | 480 Views

Naked 'wizard' caught in the act

16 hrs ago | 1428 Views

Man hammers love rival's testicles

16 hrs ago | 857 Views

Teacher arrested for raping Grade 7 pupil

16 hrs ago | 850 Views

Zimpapers set to announce editorial changes

16 hrs ago | 344 Views

Teenager commits suicide after failing to drive scotch cart

02 Mar 2024 at 12:02hrs | 782 Views

Fisherman slips into the dam, drowns

02 Mar 2024 at 11:59hrs | 533 Views

WATCH: Egodini Taxi Rank - The Heartbeat of Bulawayo

02 Mar 2024 at 11:50hrs | 4384 Views

Zimbabwean airports shut over bomb scare

02 Mar 2024 at 07:49hrs | 1098 Views

Zimbabweans in court over R5m cigarettes smuggling scam

02 Mar 2024 at 07:49hrs | 413 Views

Police officer stabbed to death during robbery

02 Mar 2024 at 07:48hrs | 1063 Views

Barbourfields or Heart Stadium for Dynamos 'home' games?

02 Mar 2024 at 07:48hrs | 574 Views

ZEC gazettes new legislators

02 Mar 2024 at 07:47hrs | 414 Views

Airports operating normally after bomb, firearms threat

02 Mar 2024 at 07:47hrs | 225 Views

Zupco's marriage with contracted buses extended

02 Mar 2024 at 07:46hrs | 278 Views

Zim schools, Polytechnics face imminent closure: Govt

01 Mar 2024 at 23:23hrs | 18959 Views

Suspended ZBC CEO resigns as Mhandu bites the dust

01 Mar 2024 at 21:03hrs | 1715 Views

Mnangagwa dynastic ambitions laid bare

01 Mar 2024 at 20:57hrs | 5062 Views

Mnangagwa fires Air Force of Zimbabwe commander?

01 Mar 2024 at 20:47hrs | 2072 Views

Zimbabwe declares 'heightened alert'

01 Mar 2024 at 19:11hrs | 1084 Views

Mnangagwa third presidential term offer worries MDC

01 Mar 2024 at 19:08hrs | 549 Views

'2028 is too far, help us save Zimbabwe'

01 Mar 2024 at 19:07hrs | 624 Views

Liverpool starlet's Gwanda roots are revealed

01 Mar 2024 at 19:07hrs | 1028 Views

Mnangagwa outburst over bad national anthem recording

01 Mar 2024 at 19:07hrs | 885 Views

Bulawayo pirate taxis regularise operations

01 Mar 2024 at 19:06hrs | 237 Views

Apostolic sect members exchange blows

01 Mar 2024 at 19:06hrs | 348 Views

Bulawayo sneaker expo calls for new design

01 Mar 2024 at 19:05hrs | 60 Views

AU consultant in US$49,000 fraud

01 Mar 2024 at 19:05hrs | 236 Views

Bulawayo fails to utilise Zinara funds

01 Mar 2024 at 19:04hrs | 191 Views