Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's supporters clash with Sikhala's at funeral

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Two years after her tragic death, Moreblessing Ali, a prominent opposition political activist, was finally laid to rest on Saturday amidst chaotic scenes as supporters of former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa clashed with those of ex-convict Job Sikhala.

The burial, held at Zororo Park Cemetery in Chitungwiza, was overshadowed by disorder, with no formal speeches at the graveside except for a brief expression of gratitude from Ali's brother, Wellington Ali, towards those who had supported the family during their time of mourning.

Despite instructions against wearing party insignia, some mourners defied the directive, with a few donning blue attire symbolizing Chamisa's yet-to-be-officially-launched 'Blue Movement,' while only one individual opted for a plain yellow T-shirt.

Amidst the solemn proceedings, mourners sang various songs, including chants expressing grief and solidarity such as "Siyanai naye Chamisa," "Mupanduki tengesa uone mashura," and "Mobi (Moreblessing) akaurayiwa tinozviziva."

Following Ali's interment, tensions escalated among opposition factions, leading to heated exchanges and even physical altercations. One mourner directly confronted Sikhala, accusing him of undermining the CCC's objectives, while elsewhere, a scuffle erupted, resulting in Councillor Darlington Musonza, purportedly an ally of Sikhala, striking two women.

As chaos ensued, Musonza's vehicle came under attack from an enraged group adorned in blue attire, prompting him to retreat into his car, discharge pepper spray at the mob, and hastily depart the cemetery premises amidst a barrage of insults.

In the midst of these disturbances, Sikhala maintained composure, personally bearing Ali's coffin from the Nyaradzo Funeral Parlour vehicle to the gravesite, where he later addressed the media, expressing gratitude to the Ali family for their unwavering support during his imprisonment.

Reflecting on Ali's life and tragic demise, Sikhala articulated a commitment to ensuring that no Zimbabwean would lose their life due to political differences in the future, drawing parallels to the historic words of Mbuya Nehanda.

Moreblessing Ali was brutally murdered by Pius Jamba on May 24, 2022, with her dismembered remains discovered in a disused well belonging to the assailant's mother two weeks later. Jamba has since been convicted and sentenced to 30 years in prison for her murder by High Court Judge Esteher Muremba.

Source - newzimbabwe

Must Read

Zanu-PF commissar seeks DCC polls postponement

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu's political fate has reached a dead end?

2 hrs ago | 465 Views

CCC disarray boosts Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

MDC-T loses election appeal against Zanu-PF's Sithembiso Nyoni

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Mnangagwa's govt yet to declare Bulawayo water crisis a national disaster

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Starlink scandal exposes ZBC rot

3 hrs ago | 468 Views

Zanu-PF fissures widen over Mnangagwa term

3 hrs ago | 296 Views

Police crackdown on border smugglers

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zanu-PF youths in violent clashes

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Harare's haven of sex, drugs and vice

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

Government starts revival of Joshua Nkomo homestead

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Bulawayo's worst water crisis in decade

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Mpilo gets new dental, X-ray equipment

3 hrs ago | 19 Views

16-year-old rapes cousin, chops body into pieces

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Lake Mutirikwi hydro power plant nears completion

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe to clampdown on imported vehicles

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

MBA students take Midlands State University to court

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

125 Zimbabwean students get Russian scholarships

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

'Man beds neighbour's wife for 4 decades, sires 5 children'

16 hrs ago | 2443 Views

Children terrorised by invisible creatures

16 hrs ago | 614 Views

Cellphone thief dragged out of fowl run hide-out

16 hrs ago | 480 Views

Naked 'wizard' caught in the act

16 hrs ago | 1428 Views

Man hammers love rival's testicles

16 hrs ago | 857 Views

Teacher arrested for raping Grade 7 pupil

16 hrs ago | 850 Views

Zimpapers set to announce editorial changes

16 hrs ago | 344 Views

Teenager commits suicide after failing to drive scotch cart

02 Mar 2024 at 12:02hrs | 782 Views

Fisherman slips into the dam, drowns

02 Mar 2024 at 11:59hrs | 533 Views

WATCH: Egodini Taxi Rank - The Heartbeat of Bulawayo

02 Mar 2024 at 11:50hrs | 4384 Views

Zimbabwean airports shut over bomb scare

02 Mar 2024 at 07:49hrs | 1098 Views

Zimbabweans in court over R5m cigarettes smuggling scam

02 Mar 2024 at 07:49hrs | 413 Views

Police officer stabbed to death during robbery

02 Mar 2024 at 07:48hrs | 1063 Views

Barbourfields or Heart Stadium for Dynamos 'home' games?

02 Mar 2024 at 07:48hrs | 574 Views

ZEC gazettes new legislators

02 Mar 2024 at 07:47hrs | 414 Views

Airports operating normally after bomb, firearms threat

02 Mar 2024 at 07:47hrs | 225 Views

Zupco's marriage with contracted buses extended

02 Mar 2024 at 07:46hrs | 278 Views

Zim schools, Polytechnics face imminent closure: Govt

01 Mar 2024 at 23:23hrs | 18959 Views

Suspended ZBC CEO resigns as Mhandu bites the dust

01 Mar 2024 at 21:03hrs | 1715 Views

Mnangagwa dynastic ambitions laid bare

01 Mar 2024 at 20:57hrs | 5062 Views

Mnangagwa fires Air Force of Zimbabwe commander?

01 Mar 2024 at 20:47hrs | 2072 Views

Zimbabwe declares 'heightened alert'

01 Mar 2024 at 19:11hrs | 1084 Views

Mnangagwa third presidential term offer worries MDC

01 Mar 2024 at 19:08hrs | 549 Views

'2028 is too far, help us save Zimbabwe'

01 Mar 2024 at 19:07hrs | 624 Views

Liverpool starlet's Gwanda roots are revealed

01 Mar 2024 at 19:07hrs | 1028 Views

Mnangagwa outburst over bad national anthem recording

01 Mar 2024 at 19:07hrs | 885 Views

Bulawayo pirate taxis regularise operations

01 Mar 2024 at 19:06hrs | 237 Views

Apostolic sect members exchange blows

01 Mar 2024 at 19:06hrs | 348 Views

Bulawayo sneaker expo calls for new design

01 Mar 2024 at 19:05hrs | 60 Views

AU consultant in US$49,000 fraud

01 Mar 2024 at 19:05hrs | 236 Views

Bulawayo fails to utilise Zinara funds

01 Mar 2024 at 19:04hrs | 191 Views