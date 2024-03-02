Chamisa's supporters clash with Sikhala's at funeral

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two years after her tragic death, Moreblessing Ali, a prominent opposition political activist, was finally laid to rest on Saturday amidst chaotic scenes as supporters of former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa clashed with those of ex-convict Job Sikhala.The burial, held at Zororo Park Cemetery in Chitungwiza, was overshadowed by disorder, with no formal speeches at the graveside except for a brief expression of gratitude from Ali's brother, Wellington Ali, towards those who had supported the family during their time of mourning.Despite instructions against wearing party insignia, some mourners defied the directive, with a few donning blue attire symbolizing Chamisa's yet-to-be-officially-launched 'Blue Movement,' while only one individual opted for a plain yellow T-shirt.Amidst the solemn proceedings, mourners sang various songs, including chants expressing grief and solidarity such as "Siyanai naye Chamisa," "Mupanduki tengesa uone mashura," and "Mobi (Moreblessing) akaurayiwa tinozviziva."Following Ali's interment, tensions escalated among opposition factions, leading to heated exchanges and even physical altercations. One mourner directly confronted Sikhala, accusing him of undermining the CCC's objectives, while elsewhere, a scuffle erupted, resulting in Councillor Darlington Musonza, purportedly an ally of Sikhala, striking two women.As chaos ensued, Musonza's vehicle came under attack from an enraged group adorned in blue attire, prompting him to retreat into his car, discharge pepper spray at the mob, and hastily depart the cemetery premises amidst a barrage of insults.In the midst of these disturbances, Sikhala maintained composure, personally bearing Ali's coffin from the Nyaradzo Funeral Parlour vehicle to the gravesite, where he later addressed the media, expressing gratitude to the Ali family for their unwavering support during his imprisonment.Reflecting on Ali's life and tragic demise, Sikhala articulated a commitment to ensuring that no Zimbabwean would lose their life due to political differences in the future, drawing parallels to the historic words of Mbuya Nehanda.Moreblessing Ali was brutally murdered by Pius Jamba on May 24, 2022, with her dismembered remains discovered in a disused well belonging to the assailant's mother two weeks later. Jamba has since been convicted and sentenced to 30 years in prison for her murder by High Court Judge Esteher Muremba.