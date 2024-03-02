Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sengezo Tshabangu's political fate has reached a dead end?

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
SELF-IMPOSED Citizens' Coalition for Change secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu's political fate has effectively reached a dead end after a new steering committee led by former Entumbane-Njube MP Dingilizwe Tshuma suspended the controversial politician on various charges.

A self-appointed interim steering committee chaired by Tshuma, which appointed Tshabangu, sealed the fate of a creepy political impostor whose agenda was widely seen as disrupting the opposition to benefit Zanu-PF for self-interest.

A few weeks after the 23 August general elections, Tshabangu engineered a wave of CCC recalls which saw the main opposition's representation in Parliament and local authorities being weekend. In a statement published recently, the committee says its original agenda was not to destroy the CCC, but deal with imposition of candidates during last year's general elections.

He now faces a disciplinary hearing which may effectively dent his future political ambitions.

"The CCC interim standing committee sat on February 21 amid great concern about the appointed CCC interim secretary-general Tshabangu for not attending our meetings on several occasions (despite) invitations (being sent) to him and further went on to submit a Bulawayo Senate and proportional representation replacement list to Zimbabwe Electoral Commission that was not agreed upon by the standing committee in our last meeting," Mhlanga, the committee's deputy chairperson, said in a statement.

 However, Tshabangu took advantage and used the committee's plan to make himself relevant and for self-aggrandisement, his al[1]lies say.

 Tshabangu and his allies have now land[1]ed themselves proportional representation seats in Parliament in what critics described as joining the gravy train after facilitating Zanu-PF's dominance in local politics.

 Tshabangu, who failed to articulate his political agenda coherently and convincing[1]ly and has struggled to win public support, was appointed by the interim committee to spearhead recalls of MPs, senators, councillors and mayors arbitrarily in a bitter reaction against internal problems, including imposition of candidates and exclusion.

 His agenda, critics argue, was supported by the executive, Parliament and the judiciary, assisted by state security agents and Zanu-PF.

Legal experts say judges threw caution to the wind to support Tshabangu through partisan judgments which further damaged their already compromised credibility and integrity.

The recalls committee which says it is running the CCC includes Tshuma, former legislator for Entumbane-Njube constituency in Bulawayo as chair; Mhlanga (ex-Pumula MP, Bualwayo deputy mayor and deputy chair deputy); Tshabangu (secretary-gen[1]eral); Khaliphani Phugeni (information); Sikhululekile Moyo (interim chairperson for women); Nomvula Mguni (ex-proportional representation MP); Mbuso Siso (treasurer); and Benoni Ncube (youth). Mhlanga said Tshabangu is now suspended and Ncube is not the CCC leader, but Tshuma is.

 Apart from veteran political player Welshman Ncube and Tshuma, others who claim to be leaders or are said to be the leaders after Nelson Chamisa left include Jameson Timba and Promise Mkhwananzi. The committee says Ncube's claim to be the new interim leader is unfounded and rejected. Since Chamisa's departure, the party has descended into a chaotic spiral, with several activists claiming to be its leaders.

The committee says Ncube and his old 2019 MDC-Alliance executive, which includes Tendai Biti, Lynette Karenyi-Kore and Jacob Mafume, have positioned themselves as the new CCC leaders only to feast on the US$2 million due to the party from state funding in terms of the Political Parties (Finance) Act.

Source - newshawks

Must Read

Zanu-PF commissar seeks DCC polls postponement

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

CCC disarray boosts Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Chamisa's supporters clash with Sikhala's at funeral

4 hrs ago | 486 Views

MDC-T loses election appeal against Zanu-PF's Sithembiso Nyoni

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

Mnangagwa's govt yet to declare Bulawayo water crisis a national disaster

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Starlink scandal exposes ZBC rot

4 hrs ago | 503 Views

Zanu-PF fissures widen over Mnangagwa term

4 hrs ago | 317 Views

Police crackdown on border smugglers

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zanu-PF youths in violent clashes

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Harare's haven of sex, drugs and vice

4 hrs ago | 207 Views

Government starts revival of Joshua Nkomo homestead

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

Bulawayo's worst water crisis in decade

4 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mpilo gets new dental, X-ray equipment

4 hrs ago | 19 Views

16-year-old rapes cousin, chops body into pieces

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Lake Mutirikwi hydro power plant nears completion

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe to clampdown on imported vehicles

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

MBA students take Midlands State University to court

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

125 Zimbabwean students get Russian scholarships

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

'Man beds neighbour's wife for 4 decades, sires 5 children'

16 hrs ago | 2466 Views

Children terrorised by invisible creatures

16 hrs ago | 616 Views

Cellphone thief dragged out of fowl run hide-out

16 hrs ago | 481 Views

Naked 'wizard' caught in the act

16 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Man hammers love rival's testicles

16 hrs ago | 861 Views

Teacher arrested for raping Grade 7 pupil

16 hrs ago | 850 Views

Zimpapers set to announce editorial changes

17 hrs ago | 344 Views

Teenager commits suicide after failing to drive scotch cart

02 Mar 2024 at 12:02hrs | 783 Views

Fisherman slips into the dam, drowns

02 Mar 2024 at 11:59hrs | 533 Views

WATCH: Egodini Taxi Rank - The Heartbeat of Bulawayo

02 Mar 2024 at 11:50hrs | 4404 Views

Zimbabwean airports shut over bomb scare

02 Mar 2024 at 07:49hrs | 1101 Views

Zimbabweans in court over R5m cigarettes smuggling scam

02 Mar 2024 at 07:49hrs | 413 Views

Police officer stabbed to death during robbery

02 Mar 2024 at 07:48hrs | 1065 Views

Barbourfields or Heart Stadium for Dynamos 'home' games?

02 Mar 2024 at 07:48hrs | 575 Views

ZEC gazettes new legislators

02 Mar 2024 at 07:47hrs | 414 Views

Airports operating normally after bomb, firearms threat

02 Mar 2024 at 07:47hrs | 225 Views

Zupco's marriage with contracted buses extended

02 Mar 2024 at 07:46hrs | 278 Views

Zim schools, Polytechnics face imminent closure: Govt

01 Mar 2024 at 23:23hrs | 19125 Views

Suspended ZBC CEO resigns as Mhandu bites the dust

01 Mar 2024 at 21:03hrs | 1715 Views

Mnangagwa dynastic ambitions laid bare

01 Mar 2024 at 20:57hrs | 5088 Views

Mnangagwa fires Air Force of Zimbabwe commander?

01 Mar 2024 at 20:47hrs | 2073 Views

Zimbabwe declares 'heightened alert'

01 Mar 2024 at 19:11hrs | 1085 Views

Mnangagwa third presidential term offer worries MDC

01 Mar 2024 at 19:08hrs | 549 Views

'2028 is too far, help us save Zimbabwe'

01 Mar 2024 at 19:07hrs | 624 Views

Liverpool starlet's Gwanda roots are revealed

01 Mar 2024 at 19:07hrs | 1030 Views

Mnangagwa outburst over bad national anthem recording

01 Mar 2024 at 19:07hrs | 890 Views

Bulawayo pirate taxis regularise operations

01 Mar 2024 at 19:06hrs | 237 Views

Apostolic sect members exchange blows

01 Mar 2024 at 19:06hrs | 349 Views

Bulawayo sneaker expo calls for new design

01 Mar 2024 at 19:05hrs | 60 Views

AU consultant in US$49,000 fraud

01 Mar 2024 at 19:05hrs | 236 Views

Bulawayo fails to utilise Zinara funds

01 Mar 2024 at 19:04hrs | 192 Views