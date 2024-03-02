Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NSSA hunts for new CEO

by Staff reporter
38 secs ago | Views
THE National Social Security Authority (Nssa) has started the process of hunting for a new general manager to replace Arthur Manase, who resigned in September last year while on suspension.

Manase, who presided over an estimated US$1,2 billion worth of assets under the pension fund, was suspended in July 2022 as the government undertook a probe following allegations of corporate governance failures, mismanagement and corruption at the asset manager.

According to a notice released on Friday, the new GM will be mandated with providing the strategic vision, planning and operational leadership to ensure that Nssa optimises its social security delivery and investment processes to meet and exceed established global thresholds and International Labour Organisation certified standards.

"He or she will have overall accountability, responsibility and authority for the management and supervision of the organisation's business affairs, in accordance with the strategic plan and objectives as developed by the board, and subject to oversight by the line ministry (of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare)," the notice reads in part.

Key outputs include the development and execution of strategic vision and planning processes; successfully growing the two Nssa schemes, namely pensions and other benefit schemes and accident; prevention and worker's compensation scheme for the improved benefit of all qualifying recipients.

The GM should also ensure the accuracy, efficacy and integrity of all financial information, reporting and disclosure requirements and setting up of internal control systems; transparency of operations, compliance requirements, management of subsidiaries, investee companies and all business operations, systems and resource planning and service delivery; exercise sound judgement, regarding any course of action to be taken in order to fulfil Nssa's mandate as a social security agent and investment manager.

He or she should demonstrate a track record of at least 10 years in executive management, and leadership roles, preferably in the social security sector; demonstrate knowledge and understanding of government regulations, compliance requirements with Nssa, Public Entities Corporate Governance, Public Procurement And Disposal Of Public Assets Act and Public Finance Management Act and any other policy considerations.

Manase, according to reports, was facing more than 30 charges of mismanagement, maladministration and corruption.

He was going to be hauled through an internal disciplinary process, but resigned as charges were preferred against him.

The fund in 2022 faced several investigations by different state institutions, including the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc).

At one time Zacc actually camped at Nssa Building in Harare to conduct the investigations.

Source - the standard

Must Read

Zanu-PF commissar seeks DCC polls postponement

7 hrs ago | 423 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu's political fate has reached a dead end?

7 hrs ago | 1479 Views

CCC disarray boosts Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 344 Views

Chamisa's supporters clash with Sikhala's at funeral

8 hrs ago | 900 Views

MDC-T loses election appeal against Zanu-PF's Sithembiso Nyoni

8 hrs ago | 299 Views

Mnangagwa's govt yet to declare Bulawayo water crisis a national disaster

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

Starlink scandal exposes ZBC rot

8 hrs ago | 976 Views

Zanu-PF fissures widen over Mnangagwa term

8 hrs ago | 600 Views

Police crackdown on border smugglers

8 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zanu-PF youths in violent clashes

8 hrs ago | 191 Views

Harare's haven of sex, drugs and vice

8 hrs ago | 465 Views

Government starts revival of Joshua Nkomo homestead

8 hrs ago | 206 Views

Bulawayo's worst water crisis in decade

8 hrs ago | 46 Views

Mpilo gets new dental, X-ray equipment

8 hrs ago | 55 Views

16-year-old rapes cousin, chops body into pieces

8 hrs ago | 197 Views

Lake Mutirikwi hydro power plant nears completion

8 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe to clampdown on imported vehicles

8 hrs ago | 271 Views

MBA students take Midlands State University to court

8 hrs ago | 138 Views

125 Zimbabwean students get Russian scholarships

8 hrs ago | 88 Views

'Man beds neighbour's wife for 4 decades, sires 5 children'

21 hrs ago | 2646 Views

Children terrorised by invisible creatures

21 hrs ago | 643 Views

Cellphone thief dragged out of fowl run hide-out

21 hrs ago | 500 Views

Naked 'wizard' caught in the act

21 hrs ago | 1519 Views

Man hammers love rival's testicles

21 hrs ago | 915 Views

Teacher arrested for raping Grade 7 pupil

21 hrs ago | 896 Views

Zimpapers set to announce editorial changes

21 hrs ago | 363 Views

Teenager commits suicide after failing to drive scotch cart

02 Mar 2024 at 12:02hrs | 792 Views

Fisherman slips into the dam, drowns

02 Mar 2024 at 11:59hrs | 537 Views

WATCH: Egodini Taxi Rank - The Heartbeat of Bulawayo

02 Mar 2024 at 11:50hrs | 4777 Views

Zimbabwean airports shut over bomb scare

02 Mar 2024 at 07:49hrs | 1119 Views

Zimbabweans in court over R5m cigarettes smuggling scam

02 Mar 2024 at 07:49hrs | 413 Views

Police officer stabbed to death during robbery

02 Mar 2024 at 07:48hrs | 1072 Views

Barbourfields or Heart Stadium for Dynamos 'home' games?

02 Mar 2024 at 07:48hrs | 580 Views

ZEC gazettes new legislators

02 Mar 2024 at 07:47hrs | 422 Views

Airports operating normally after bomb, firearms threat

02 Mar 2024 at 07:47hrs | 226 Views

Zupco's marriage with contracted buses extended

02 Mar 2024 at 07:46hrs | 281 Views

Zim schools, Polytechnics face imminent closure: Govt

01 Mar 2024 at 23:23hrs | 22043 Views

Suspended ZBC CEO resigns as Mhandu bites the dust

01 Mar 2024 at 21:03hrs | 1729 Views

Mnangagwa dynastic ambitions laid bare

01 Mar 2024 at 20:57hrs | 5453 Views

Mnangagwa fires Air Force of Zimbabwe commander?

01 Mar 2024 at 20:47hrs | 2104 Views

Zimbabwe declares 'heightened alert'

01 Mar 2024 at 19:11hrs | 1096 Views

Mnangagwa third presidential term offer worries MDC

01 Mar 2024 at 19:08hrs | 555 Views

'2028 is too far, help us save Zimbabwe'

01 Mar 2024 at 19:07hrs | 628 Views

Liverpool starlet's Gwanda roots are revealed

01 Mar 2024 at 19:07hrs | 1058 Views

Mnangagwa outburst over bad national anthem recording

01 Mar 2024 at 19:07hrs | 930 Views

Bulawayo pirate taxis regularise operations

01 Mar 2024 at 19:06hrs | 238 Views

Apostolic sect members exchange blows

01 Mar 2024 at 19:06hrs | 353 Views

Bulawayo sneaker expo calls for new design

01 Mar 2024 at 19:05hrs | 62 Views

AU consultant in US$49,000 fraud

01 Mar 2024 at 19:05hrs | 238 Views