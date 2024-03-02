Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Vendors decry unfavourable conditions at Egodini

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
VENDORS operating at the newly refurbished Egodini Terminus have expressed concern over what they termed "unfavourable" business conditions after Bulawayo City Council (BCC) allegedly barred them from selling perishables such as vegetables and fruits, which are in demand.

However, illegal vendors operating outside the Egodini perimeter fence sell vegetables and fruits.

The traders said lack of electricity on their stalls is also another setback for their business given that some market their products via social media platforms, which they access through their mobile phones which must be constantly charged.

Ms Bekezela Ndlovu who sells biscuits and fizzy drinks, said before relocating to Egodini, she used to sell fruits.

"I have been here for almost two weeks, but business is not so good. Before I came here I used to sell fruits and other perishable products," she said.

"However, when I was allocated a stand at Egodini, authorities gave us conditions. They told us that we are not supposed to sell perishables so I had to think of another line of business because I didn't want to lose the stand."

Ms Ndlovu urged BCC to install electricity in their stalls so that traders can widen their clientele and earn more income.

A vendor who refused to be named said they were facing stiff competition from illegal vendors operating near Egodini.

A Chronicle news crew recently observed several illegal vendors operating on the other side of the Egodini perimeter fence.

Some were selling soft drinks, boiled eggs and cigarettes while others sold meals which have a ready market.

Initially, there was resistance from vendors and commuters when the Egodini terminus was reopened last month.

BCC in conjunction with Terracotta Private Limited reopened Egodini taxi rank and informal traders on February 5, with authorities directing commuter operators to stop operating from the central business district. The council is on a drive to decongest the city with its operation targeting illegal taxi operators and vendors operating on the pavements of the city's road.

Informal traders are required to pay CBD licence fees of US$23 per year    and monthly rentals of $11,50 per   month.

Those operating outside the city centre are expected to pay US$11,50 annually while paying US$5,75 monthly rentals.

Applicants are required to produce Identity documents, processed fingerprint forms (vetted by CID), proof of residence for a property in Bulawayo (in the form of a water or electricity bill), two passport-size photos and requisite fees for the licence.

Those trading in fruits and vegetables should produce pre-examination for contagious diseases and lessons on food handling with the City of Bulawayo Health Services Department (Khami Road Clinic).

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Chamisa breaks silence on his game plan

2 hrs ago | 637 Views

Hit and miss for Bosso

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Uneca tells Zimbabwe to work on debt

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe army captain, 3 cops up for US$60,000 heist

2 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mnangagwa, elected officials renege on election pledge

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimbabwe ministries fight over key institutions

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Councillors fume over US$7 allowance

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Pressure mounts on BCC over water crisis

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

139 file for divorce in Bulawayo in 2 months

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

'Bulawayo water crisis to increase sewer pipe bursts'

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

'Zimdollar will be defended'

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

10 new IPPs to generate 271MW for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Beitbridge inmate wins Zimbabwe's Mr Ugly Pageant Competition

10 hrs ago | 675 Views

Mjubheki Nyoni not Trey Nyoni's father

10 hrs ago | 805 Views

NSSA hunts for new CEO

14 hrs ago | 423 Views

Zanu-PF commissar seeks DCC polls postponement

20 hrs ago | 712 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu's political fate has reached a dead end?

21 hrs ago | 3226 Views

CCC disarray boosts Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 613 Views

Chamisa's supporters clash with Sikhala's at funeral

21 hrs ago | 1588 Views

MDC-T loses election appeal against Zanu-PF's Sithembiso Nyoni

22 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mnangagwa's govt yet to declare Bulawayo water crisis a national disaster

22 hrs ago | 245 Views

Starlink scandal exposes ZBC rot

22 hrs ago | 1541 Views

Zanu-PF fissures widen over Mnangagwa term

22 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Police crackdown on border smugglers

22 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zanu-PF youths in violent clashes

22 hrs ago | 277 Views

Harare's haven of sex, drugs and vice

22 hrs ago | 973 Views

Government starts revival of Joshua Nkomo homestead

22 hrs ago | 391 Views

Bulawayo's worst water crisis in decade

22 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mpilo gets new dental, X-ray equipment

22 hrs ago | 87 Views

16-year-old rapes cousin, chops body into pieces

22 hrs ago | 348 Views

Lake Mutirikwi hydro power plant nears completion

22 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zimbabwe to clampdown on imported vehicles

22 hrs ago | 496 Views

MBA students take Midlands State University to court

22 hrs ago | 217 Views

125 Zimbabwean students get Russian scholarships

22 hrs ago | 116 Views

'Man beds neighbour's wife for 4 decades, sires 5 children'

02 Mar 2024 at 20:05hrs | 2976 Views

Children terrorised by invisible creatures

02 Mar 2024 at 20:04hrs | 677 Views

Cellphone thief dragged out of fowl run hide-out

02 Mar 2024 at 20:04hrs | 532 Views

Naked 'wizard' caught in the act

02 Mar 2024 at 20:04hrs | 1624 Views

Man hammers love rival's testicles

02 Mar 2024 at 20:03hrs | 972 Views

Teacher arrested for raping Grade 7 pupil

02 Mar 2024 at 20:03hrs | 954 Views

Zimpapers set to announce editorial changes

02 Mar 2024 at 19:55hrs | 393 Views

Teenager commits suicide after failing to drive scotch cart

02 Mar 2024 at 12:02hrs | 805 Views

Fisherman slips into the dam, drowns

02 Mar 2024 at 11:59hrs | 547 Views

WATCH: Egodini Taxi Rank - The Heartbeat of Bulawayo

02 Mar 2024 at 11:50hrs | 5615 Views

Zimbabwean airports shut over bomb scare

02 Mar 2024 at 07:49hrs | 1156 Views

Zimbabweans in court over R5m cigarettes smuggling scam

02 Mar 2024 at 07:49hrs | 424 Views

Police officer stabbed to death during robbery

02 Mar 2024 at 07:48hrs | 1096 Views

Barbourfields or Heart Stadium for Dynamos 'home' games?

02 Mar 2024 at 07:48hrs | 589 Views

ZEC gazettes new legislators

02 Mar 2024 at 07:47hrs | 441 Views