Councillors fume over US$7 allowance

News / National

by Staff reporter

SOME councillors are reportedly failing to attend committee meetings citing paltry monthly allowances of ZWL$113 000 that translates to less than US$7 at the prevailing interbank rate.This was revealed at a feedback meeting organised by Chinhoyi Member of Parliament Lesley Mhangwa at Cooksey hall on Saturday after Councillor David Malunga had asked Mhangwa what Parliament was doing about the request to look into the issue of paltry allowances being given to councillors."What is Parliament doing about our request that our little allowances be looked into" Malunga asked.Mhangwa said Parliament was seized with the councillors' matter.Cornered by residents on why councillors wanted their allowances upgraded when they are not concerned about council workers' welfare, who are reportedly to have gone for months without salaries, Malunga said councillors are getting as little US$7 per month and that workers salary arrears have been cleared."You are being inconsiderate, we get as little as ZWL$113 000 and how do you want us to survive. Some of our colleagues are failing to attend council business due the these little allowances," bellowed Malunga.Malunga said council was failing to clear the Zimdollar component salary arrears because of RTGS shortage as residents now prefer to pay rates in United States dollars.A survey by NewsDay showed that, ZWL$113 000 is the stipulated rate for councillors across the country, hence the stampede for stipends at council functions by councillors.Contacted for comment Local Government minister Winston Chitando said allowances were increased this week, but could not disclose the figures."The allowances were increased this week. Unfortunately, I do not have a copy of circular with me" said Chitando.