Zimbabwe army captain, 3 cops up for US$60,000 heist

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A ZIMBABWE National Army (ZNA)'s 3 Brigade Captain and three Mutare-based policemen have been arrested on allegations of robbing a Chinese national of US$60 000 as well as criminal abuse of office.

The complainant Yao Jingjie (44)'s limbs were fractured during the attack.

The four have been identified as Nyasha Foster, the army captain, Albert Machona (42), a police sergeant, Charles Musiiwa (33) and Tanyaradzwa Mhondiwa (30), both constables all stationed at Mutare Central Police Station.

The case is being investigated under ZRP Mutare Central CR 306/02/24 and 01/03/24 CID Mutare DRs 11-12/03/24.

 According to the Memo titled: Arrest of Members of the Uniformed Forces [ZNA and ZRP] For Robbery and Criminal Abuse Of Office, the incident occurred on February 28.

"On February 28, 2024 at around 7pm, the complainant, a Chinese national, arrived home from a business trip in Harare in the company of Kalim Mukwamba, the company driver. She was in possession of US$60 000 in US$20 denominations packed in a black satchel. They hired a taxi to Morningside and the complainant was dropped inside and the taxi left with Kalim Mukwamba," read the memo.

"While the complainant was still outside the house, she was manhandled by accused one (Foster) who emerged from the flower garden, putting on a black mask, he assaulted the complainant on both arms using an unknown object and managed to snatch the satchel which was containing cash and jumped over the precast wall."

Jingjie screamed for help and was heard by a neighbour, one Obert Musuka who rushed to the scene to investigate.

Musuka and other residents then pursued Foster and apprehended him before retrieving the satchel.

They called the police station and without informing their bosses or other stakeholders as per procedure,  Machona, Musiiwa and Mhondiwa went to the scene and collected Foster and the bag containing cash saying they were going to Mutare Central Police Station.

It is reported that instead of detaining Foster and securing the bag as an exhibit the three cops freed Foster and gave US$26 000 to Hou Jiefei , known to Jingjie, that same night without accounting for the difference.

The trio allegedly recorded a statement from Foster and proceeded to Eland Hospital where Jingjie had been taken to record a statement from the complainant without advising their bosses and the Criminal Investigating Department.

Of the US$60 000 only US$26 000 was recovered.

It was later established that Foster had been arrested by members of the public and was handed over to the accused three police officers together with the recovered money.

Police also recovered a black face mask and gloves from Foster.

Source - newsday

