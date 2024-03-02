Hit and miss for Bosso

News / National

by Staff reporter

RETURNING Highlanders striker Cleopas Dube featured in a friendly match against Northern Region Division One side MWOS in Norton on Saturday, but the club will not be signing him since the final squad of the 2024 season has already been submitted to the Premier Soccer League.However, the Bulawayo giants are boosted with the return of attacking midfielder Divine Mhindirira ahead of the clash against Dynamos at the weekend as he also took part in the friendly match, having been lured back to the club by coach Kelvin Kaindu.The previous Johnfat Sibanda-led executive had resolved to release Mhindirira, who has a running contract with the club, but Kaindu pointed out that the skilful striker was in his plans.Dube (33), played for Highlanders under Kaindu between 2012 and 2013 before moving to South Africa, where he played for Witbank Spurs, Baroka, Stellenbosch, Royal Eagles and Uthongathi and his last club was Jwaneng Galaxy in Botswana.Club spokesperson Nozibelo Maphosa confirmed that Dube was not in their books."He has been training with the club and played yesterday (Saturday), but we are not going to sign him as the final list of the players for the season has already been submitted," Maphosa said.Highlanders played a goalless draw with MWOS and assistant coach Try Ncube said they were ready for the start of the league, albeit disappointed by the lack of scoring prowess in the team."It was a fair match, we were trying some combinations here and there, but it was a balanced game. We are trying to set up and improve and I think we are improving," Ncube said."Today, we were trying a new combination compared to last time because we wanted to promote all our players to have game time, so we did very well."We are just disappointed because we did not create much to score because football is all about goals, but sometimes you have to accept what is happening. We are ready to play. We expect better performances because the league is a marathon. We are in the right direction."In their last friendly match against Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve Stadium, they won 2-0, with goals coming from striker Lynoth Chikuhwa, who partnered Brighton Ncube, formerly with Chicken Inn.Previously, they had beaten Green Fuel 1-0 in Gweru though Andrew Mbeba's effort.Highlanders have in their books Godfrey Makaruse, returning from injury, Malvin Sibanda, signed from a club in the United States, Reason Sibanda from Arenel and Brian Mlotshwa from Hwange.Retained are the likes of goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, Peter Muduhwa, Mbeba, Marvelous Chigumira, Andrew Tandi, Melikhaya Ncube, among others.Meanwhile, Dynamos played their first competitive match and lost 2-0 to champions Ngezi Platinum Stars in the Castle Challenge Cup at Baobab Stadium last week Saturday.