Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hit and miss for Bosso

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
RETURNING Highlanders striker Cleopas Dube featured in a friendly match against Northern Region Division One side MWOS in Norton on Saturday, but the club will not be signing him since the final squad of the 2024 season has already been submitted to the Premier Soccer League.

However, the Bulawayo giants are boosted with the return of attacking midfielder Divine Mhindirira ahead of the clash against Dynamos at the weekend as he also took part in the friendly match, having been lured back to the club by coach Kelvin Kaindu.

The previous Johnfat Sibanda-led executive had resolved to release Mhindirira, who has a running contract with the club, but Kaindu pointed out that the skilful striker was in his plans.

Dube (33), played for Highlanders under Kaindu between 2012 and 2013 before moving to South Africa, where he played for Witbank Spurs, Baroka, Stellenbosch, Royal Eagles and Uthongathi and his last club was Jwaneng Galaxy in Botswana.

Club spokesperson Nozibelo Maphosa confirmed that Dube was not in their books.

"He has been training with the club and played yesterday (Saturday), but we are not going to sign him as the final list of the players for the season has already been submitted," Maphosa said.

Highlanders played a goalless draw with MWOS and assistant coach Try Ncube said they were ready for the start of the league, albeit disappointed by the lack of scoring prowess in the team.

"It was a fair match, we were trying some combinations here and there, but it was a balanced game. We are trying to set up and improve and I think we are improving," Ncube said.

"Today, we were trying a new combination compared to last time because we wanted to promote all our players to have game time, so we did very well.

"We are just disappointed because we did not create much to score because football is all about goals, but sometimes you have to accept what is happening. We are ready to play. We expect better performances because the league is a marathon. We are in the right direction."

In their last friendly match against Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve Stadium, they won 2-0, with goals coming from striker Lynoth Chikuhwa, who partnered Brighton Ncube, formerly with Chicken Inn.

Previously, they had beaten Green Fuel 1-0 in Gweru though Andrew Mbeba's effort.

Highlanders have in their books Godfrey Makaruse, returning from injury, Malvin Sibanda, signed from a club in the United States, Reason Sibanda from Arenel and Brian Mlotshwa from Hwange.

Retained are the likes of goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, Peter Muduhwa, Mbeba, Marvelous Chigumira, Andrew Tandi, Melikhaya Ncube, among others.

Meanwhile, Dynamos played their first competitive match and lost 2-0 to champions Ngezi Platinum Stars in the Castle Challenge Cup at Baobab Stadium last week Saturday.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Chamisa breaks silence on his game plan

2 hrs ago | 626 Views

Uneca tells Zimbabwe to work on debt

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe army captain, 3 cops up for US$60,000 heist

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Mnangagwa, elected officials renege on election pledge

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zimbabwe ministries fight over key institutions

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Councillors fume over US$7 allowance

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Pressure mounts on BCC over water crisis

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

139 file for divorce in Bulawayo in 2 months

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

'Bulawayo water crisis to increase sewer pipe bursts'

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Vendors decry unfavourable conditions at Egodini

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

'Zimdollar will be defended'

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

10 new IPPs to generate 271MW for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Beitbridge inmate wins Zimbabwe's Mr Ugly Pageant Competition

10 hrs ago | 673 Views

Mjubheki Nyoni not Trey Nyoni's father

10 hrs ago | 805 Views

NSSA hunts for new CEO

14 hrs ago | 423 Views

Zanu-PF commissar seeks DCC polls postponement

20 hrs ago | 711 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu's political fate has reached a dead end?

20 hrs ago | 3223 Views

CCC disarray boosts Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 613 Views

Chamisa's supporters clash with Sikhala's at funeral

21 hrs ago | 1586 Views

MDC-T loses election appeal against Zanu-PF's Sithembiso Nyoni

22 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mnangagwa's govt yet to declare Bulawayo water crisis a national disaster

22 hrs ago | 245 Views

Starlink scandal exposes ZBC rot

22 hrs ago | 1540 Views

Zanu-PF fissures widen over Mnangagwa term

22 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Police crackdown on border smugglers

22 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zanu-PF youths in violent clashes

22 hrs ago | 277 Views

Harare's haven of sex, drugs and vice

22 hrs ago | 973 Views

Government starts revival of Joshua Nkomo homestead

22 hrs ago | 391 Views

Bulawayo's worst water crisis in decade

22 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mpilo gets new dental, X-ray equipment

22 hrs ago | 87 Views

16-year-old rapes cousin, chops body into pieces

22 hrs ago | 348 Views

Lake Mutirikwi hydro power plant nears completion

22 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zimbabwe to clampdown on imported vehicles

22 hrs ago | 496 Views

MBA students take Midlands State University to court

22 hrs ago | 217 Views

125 Zimbabwean students get Russian scholarships

22 hrs ago | 116 Views

'Man beds neighbour's wife for 4 decades, sires 5 children'

02 Mar 2024 at 20:05hrs | 2976 Views

Children terrorised by invisible creatures

02 Mar 2024 at 20:04hrs | 677 Views

Cellphone thief dragged out of fowl run hide-out

02 Mar 2024 at 20:04hrs | 532 Views

Naked 'wizard' caught in the act

02 Mar 2024 at 20:04hrs | 1624 Views

Man hammers love rival's testicles

02 Mar 2024 at 20:03hrs | 971 Views

Teacher arrested for raping Grade 7 pupil

02 Mar 2024 at 20:03hrs | 954 Views

Zimpapers set to announce editorial changes

02 Mar 2024 at 19:55hrs | 392 Views

Teenager commits suicide after failing to drive scotch cart

02 Mar 2024 at 12:02hrs | 805 Views

Fisherman slips into the dam, drowns

02 Mar 2024 at 11:59hrs | 547 Views

WATCH: Egodini Taxi Rank - The Heartbeat of Bulawayo

02 Mar 2024 at 11:50hrs | 5613 Views

Zimbabwean airports shut over bomb scare

02 Mar 2024 at 07:49hrs | 1156 Views

Zimbabweans in court over R5m cigarettes smuggling scam

02 Mar 2024 at 07:49hrs | 424 Views

Police officer stabbed to death during robbery

02 Mar 2024 at 07:48hrs | 1095 Views

Barbourfields or Heart Stadium for Dynamos 'home' games?

02 Mar 2024 at 07:48hrs | 589 Views

ZEC gazettes new legislators

02 Mar 2024 at 07:47hrs | 441 Views