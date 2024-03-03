Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe says man who sent out airport bomb warning on e-mail arrested

by Staff reporter
20 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's presidency on Monday confirmed the arrest of a 26-year-old South African man alleged to be the sender of an email which caused travel chaos last Friday, including forcing President Emmerson Mnangagwa to abandon a trip to Victoria Falls mid-flight.

George Charamba, the spokesman for Mnangagwa, said "our security services have traced the so-called John Doe to one Cuan Reed Govender."

"In the interests of ongoing operations, we leave it at that for now. We thank Zimbabweans for remaining calm while operations are underway. We hope to reach closure very soon," Charamba wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

ZimLive understands Govender, of Elizabeth Avenue in the Durban neighbourhood of Molkwood, was arrested on March 2 at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport after X-Ray scanners detected five bullets in his luggage. He was about to board an Airlink flight to Johannesburg.

Govender's left hand was amputated in 2020 after injuries sustained during an armed robbery.

He has told Zimbabwean investigators that the blue bag he carried to the airport, in which the bullets were found, was the same one he used when going to the shooting range after buying a gun to defend himself, according to people familiar with the investigation. He said he must have forgotten to remove the bullets.

Govender said he flew to Zimbabwe on February 26 on a week-long visit to oversee a money transfer business in which he is the general manager. It was his first trip to the country.

He was taken to the Harare Magistrates Court on March 2 where he appeared without a lawyer before magistrate Sharon Rakafa, who remanded him to March 4 for plea recording.

Mnangagwa aborted landing in Victoria Falls last Friday and his private jet returned to Harare after authorities were warned of a "credible bomb or firearm threat."

The warning was emailed to regional airline Fastjet at 8.10AM on the same day, about two hours before Mnangagwa was due to land.

An Air Zimbabwe Boeing 737 spent several hours on the tarmac with its passengers from Bulawayo still onboard, while Kenya Airways flight KQ792, due to land at the airport, circled over Victoria Falls for several minutes before it diverted to Livingstone Airport in Zambia.

The warning, sent from email anonmilitiazw@gmail.com by someone identifying as John Doe, carried the subject: ‘Threat BUQ VFA!!!!!!' BUQ is the airport code for Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo, while VFA stands for Victoria Falls Airport.

"Credible bomb/firearms threat boarding AirZim BUQ to VFA 1 March 24 and other flights that day," the email began.

"Was part of the operation but could not go through with it myself. Targets are flights and the conference in VFA. They know I have absconded so flight dates may change but original plan was tomorrow. Have armed militia already in VFA staying at N1 and Shearwater Explorers Village, may have moved already. Some armed colleagues and bombs already in Vic Falls. Threat is imminent, alert authorities immediately."

A sweep of the Air Zimbabwe plane and the airport did not turn up any bomb, but authorities have tightened security at the country's airports, including stopping access to terminal buildings for non-travellers.

It remains unclear if the bomb alert was a hoax. If indeed Govender is the John Doe, questions will be asked how viable the threat ever was and his role in it given his physical disability with the missing hand.

Source - zimlive
More on: #Arrested, #Airport, #Bomb

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa picks Monica Mavhunga as new war veterans minister

3 secs ago | 0 Views

US issues fresh sanctions on Mnangagwa and 8 others, terminates 2003 curbs

41 secs ago | 0 Views

Create Inclusive Content with the Leading PDF Converters

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

The impact of strikes on air travel insurance claims

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Chamisa breaks silence on his game plan

14 hrs ago | 4774 Views

Hit and miss for Bosso

14 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Uneca tells Zimbabwe to work on debt

14 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zimbabwe army captain, 3 cops up for US$60,000 heist

14 hrs ago | 2726 Views

Mnangagwa, elected officials renege on election pledge

14 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Zimbabwe ministries fight over key institutions

14 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Councillors fume over US$7 allowance

14 hrs ago | 979 Views

Pressure mounts on BCC over water crisis

14 hrs ago | 234 Views

139 file for divorce in Bulawayo in 2 months

14 hrs ago | 597 Views

'Bulawayo water crisis to increase sewer pipe bursts'

14 hrs ago | 138 Views

Vendors decry unfavourable conditions at Egodini

14 hrs ago | 331 Views

'Zimdollar will be defended'

14 hrs ago | 647 Views

10 new IPPs to generate 271MW for Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 273 Views

Beitbridge inmate wins Zimbabwe's Mr Ugly Pageant Competition

22 hrs ago | 2336 Views

Mjubheki Nyoni not Trey Nyoni's father

23 hrs ago | 1248 Views

NSSA hunts for new CEO

03 Mar 2024 at 16:43hrs | 701 Views

Zanu-PF commissar seeks DCC polls postponement

03 Mar 2024 at 09:53hrs | 867 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu's political fate has reached a dead end?

03 Mar 2024 at 09:53hrs | 4339 Views

CCC disarray boosts Mnangagwa

03 Mar 2024 at 09:53hrs | 744 Views

Chamisa's supporters clash with Sikhala's at funeral

03 Mar 2024 at 08:54hrs | 2020 Views

MDC-T loses election appeal against Zanu-PF's Sithembiso Nyoni

03 Mar 2024 at 08:50hrs | 554 Views

Mnangagwa's govt yet to declare Bulawayo water crisis a national disaster

03 Mar 2024 at 08:50hrs | 302 Views

Starlink scandal exposes ZBC rot

03 Mar 2024 at 08:50hrs | 2017 Views

Zanu-PF fissures widen over Mnangagwa term

03 Mar 2024 at 08:49hrs | 1386 Views

Police crackdown on border smugglers

03 Mar 2024 at 08:49hrs | 414 Views

Zanu-PF youths in violent clashes

03 Mar 2024 at 08:49hrs | 417 Views

Harare's haven of sex, drugs and vice

03 Mar 2024 at 08:48hrs | 1476 Views

Government starts revival of Joshua Nkomo homestead

03 Mar 2024 at 08:48hrs | 584 Views

Bulawayo's worst water crisis in decade

03 Mar 2024 at 08:47hrs | 97 Views

Mpilo gets new dental, X-ray equipment

03 Mar 2024 at 08:47hrs | 103 Views

16-year-old rapes cousin, chops body into pieces

03 Mar 2024 at 08:47hrs | 622 Views

Lake Mutirikwi hydro power plant nears completion

03 Mar 2024 at 08:45hrs | 255 Views

Zimbabwe to clampdown on imported vehicles

03 Mar 2024 at 08:45hrs | 672 Views

MBA students take Midlands State University to court

03 Mar 2024 at 08:44hrs | 333 Views

125 Zimbabwean students get Russian scholarships

03 Mar 2024 at 08:44hrs | 156 Views

'Man beds neighbour's wife for 4 decades, sires 5 children'

02 Mar 2024 at 20:05hrs | 3397 Views

Children terrorised by invisible creatures

02 Mar 2024 at 20:04hrs | 743 Views

Cellphone thief dragged out of fowl run hide-out

02 Mar 2024 at 20:04hrs | 598 Views

Naked 'wizard' caught in the act

02 Mar 2024 at 20:04hrs | 1832 Views

Man hammers love rival's testicles

02 Mar 2024 at 20:03hrs | 1103 Views

Teacher arrested for raping Grade 7 pupil

02 Mar 2024 at 20:03hrs | 1043 Views

Zimpapers set to announce editorial changes

02 Mar 2024 at 19:55hrs | 493 Views

Teenager commits suicide after failing to drive scotch cart

02 Mar 2024 at 12:02hrs | 860 Views

Fisherman slips into the dam, drowns

02 Mar 2024 at 11:59hrs | 574 Views

WATCH: Egodini Taxi Rank - The Heartbeat of Bulawayo

02 Mar 2024 at 11:50hrs | 6313 Views