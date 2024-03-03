Ex-ZBC CEO claims Muswere targeted her after she turned down his 'advances'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former ZBC CEO Adelaide Chikunguru, who was forced out last week, has made startling claims information minister Jenfan Muswere once "made advances" towards her but she turned him down.Chikunguru said Muswere made the approaches in 2021 when he was still ICT minister, and she insists this was the real reason he wanted her removed as ZBC CEO."On September 27, 2021, at Chimanimani World Radio Day when minister Muswere was minister of ICT, he made advances to me via WhatsApp (messages) which I have. I turned him down. He continued to pester me until he stopped as I was not interested in him," Chikunguru said on Monday while writing on LinkedIn.She also attached a letter she wrote to cabinet secretary Martin Rushwaya complaining about how Muswere allegedly targeted her for the sack, culminating in her suspension and decision to resign.The Standard reported on Sunday that Chikunguru was suspended over a string of transgressions including using ZBC finances to buy awards, unsanctioned foreign trips and the purchase of a Starlink kit even as the satellite internet service is yet to be licenced in Zimbabwe."My family is concerned by the lies that are being spurned out by the ZBC aimed at ruining my image and my good name," Chikunguru said.She defended her record at ZBC, insisting that she had implemented several "turnaround initiatives" at the loss-making public broadcaster, including upgrading TV studios, improving staff pay and acquiring vehicles.Chikunguru also alleged a plot to kill her after an accident last June when her vehicle's nuts were allegedly loosened.