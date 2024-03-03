Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Biden announces end of US sanctions regime on Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
7 secs ago | Views
AMERICAN President Joseph Biden has announced an end of the superpower's sanctions regime on Zimbabwe.

The historic move announced on Monday, signals an impending end to America and Zimbabwe's two-decade-long cold war that the ruling Zanu-PF has blamed for their failure to reign in its wayward economy.

"By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I, Joseph R. Biden Jr., President of the United States of America, find that the declaration of a national emergency in Executive Order 13288 of March 6, 2003, with respect to the actions and policies of certain members of the Government of Zimbabwe and other persons to undermine Zimbabwe's democratic processes or institutions, as relied upon for additional steps taken in Executive Order 13391 of November 22, 2005, and as expanded by Executive Order 13469 of July 25, 2008, should no longer be in effect."

Despite the ‘unexpected' U-Turn, Biden maintained that America was still concerned about the corruption, political and human rights situation in Zimbabwe.

His decision follows years of lobbying by the Zimbabwean government, regional protests and solidarity from countries friendly to the ruling Zanu-PF party.

He added: "Although I continue to be concerned with the situation in Zimbabwe, particularly with respect to acts of violence and other human rights abuses against political opponents and with respect to public corruption, including misuse of public authority, the declaration of a national emergency in Executive Order 13288 is no longer needed.

"Accordingly, I hereby terminate the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13288, and revoke that order, Executive Order 13391, and Executive Order 13469."

According to the US, the Zimbabwe sanctions programme targets human rights abusers and those who undermine democratic processes or facilitate corruption.

Even after the repeal, 14 individuals remain on the sanctions list as determined by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

"The U.S. is imposing sanctions on 14 individuals and entities in Zimbabwe under Global Magnitsky while terminating our Zimbabwe-focused sanctions program. This represents an opportunity for the government of Zimbabwe to undertake key democratic reforms," wrote US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

The 14 include President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Auxillia Mnangagwa, VP Constantino Chiwenga, Owen Ncube Kudakwashe Tagwirei and CIO Deputy Director Walter Tapfumaneyi.

An end to the sanctions regime had been Zanu-PF's rallying point since 2003 when it was first effected.

It followed violent land seizures from predominantly white commercial farmers across Zimbabwe, without compensation.

Bloody elections which followed, where Zanu-PF militia and former guerrilla fighters targeted opposition supporters and leaders further broke Zimbabwe's relationship with the US and other Western countries.

The 2003, 2005, 2008 Executive Orders blocked all properties of those deemed or purporting to act directly and indirectly on behalf on any of those on America's sanctions list as per its International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

The list once peaked at 77 who included most of Zanu-PF's old guard, former First Lady Grace Mugabe too.

Source - zimlive
More on: #Biden, #Sanctions,

Comments


Must Read

Ex-ZBC CEO claims Muswere targeted her after she turned down his 'advances'

28 secs ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa picks Monica Mavhunga as new war veterans minister

46 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe says man who sent out airport bomb warning on e-mail arrested

1 min ago | 0 Views

US issues fresh sanctions on Mnangagwa and 8 others, terminates 2003 curbs

1 min ago | 0 Views

Create Inclusive Content with the Leading PDF Converters

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

The impact of strikes on air travel insurance claims

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Chamisa breaks silence on his game plan

14 hrs ago | 4776 Views

Hit and miss for Bosso

14 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Uneca tells Zimbabwe to work on debt

14 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zimbabwe army captain, 3 cops up for US$60,000 heist

14 hrs ago | 2728 Views

Mnangagwa, elected officials renege on election pledge

14 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Zimbabwe ministries fight over key institutions

14 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Councillors fume over US$7 allowance

14 hrs ago | 979 Views

Pressure mounts on BCC over water crisis

14 hrs ago | 235 Views

139 file for divorce in Bulawayo in 2 months

14 hrs ago | 597 Views

'Bulawayo water crisis to increase sewer pipe bursts'

14 hrs ago | 138 Views

Vendors decry unfavourable conditions at Egodini

14 hrs ago | 331 Views

'Zimdollar will be defended'

14 hrs ago | 647 Views

10 new IPPs to generate 271MW for Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 273 Views

Beitbridge inmate wins Zimbabwe's Mr Ugly Pageant Competition

22 hrs ago | 2341 Views

Mjubheki Nyoni not Trey Nyoni's father

23 hrs ago | 1249 Views

NSSA hunts for new CEO

03 Mar 2024 at 16:43hrs | 701 Views

Zanu-PF commissar seeks DCC polls postponement

03 Mar 2024 at 09:53hrs | 867 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu's political fate has reached a dead end?

03 Mar 2024 at 09:53hrs | 4340 Views

CCC disarray boosts Mnangagwa

03 Mar 2024 at 09:53hrs | 744 Views

Chamisa's supporters clash with Sikhala's at funeral

03 Mar 2024 at 08:54hrs | 2020 Views

MDC-T loses election appeal against Zanu-PF's Sithembiso Nyoni

03 Mar 2024 at 08:50hrs | 554 Views

Mnangagwa's govt yet to declare Bulawayo water crisis a national disaster

03 Mar 2024 at 08:50hrs | 302 Views

Starlink scandal exposes ZBC rot

03 Mar 2024 at 08:50hrs | 2018 Views

Zanu-PF fissures widen over Mnangagwa term

03 Mar 2024 at 08:49hrs | 1386 Views

Police crackdown on border smugglers

03 Mar 2024 at 08:49hrs | 414 Views

Zanu-PF youths in violent clashes

03 Mar 2024 at 08:49hrs | 417 Views

Harare's haven of sex, drugs and vice

03 Mar 2024 at 08:48hrs | 1476 Views

Government starts revival of Joshua Nkomo homestead

03 Mar 2024 at 08:48hrs | 584 Views

Bulawayo's worst water crisis in decade

03 Mar 2024 at 08:47hrs | 97 Views

Mpilo gets new dental, X-ray equipment

03 Mar 2024 at 08:47hrs | 103 Views

16-year-old rapes cousin, chops body into pieces

03 Mar 2024 at 08:47hrs | 622 Views

Lake Mutirikwi hydro power plant nears completion

03 Mar 2024 at 08:45hrs | 255 Views

Zimbabwe to clampdown on imported vehicles

03 Mar 2024 at 08:45hrs | 672 Views

MBA students take Midlands State University to court

03 Mar 2024 at 08:44hrs | 333 Views

125 Zimbabwean students get Russian scholarships

03 Mar 2024 at 08:44hrs | 157 Views

'Man beds neighbour's wife for 4 decades, sires 5 children'

02 Mar 2024 at 20:05hrs | 3397 Views

Children terrorised by invisible creatures

02 Mar 2024 at 20:04hrs | 743 Views

Cellphone thief dragged out of fowl run hide-out

02 Mar 2024 at 20:04hrs | 598 Views

Naked 'wizard' caught in the act

02 Mar 2024 at 20:04hrs | 1833 Views

Man hammers love rival's testicles

02 Mar 2024 at 20:03hrs | 1103 Views

Teacher arrested for raping Grade 7 pupil

02 Mar 2024 at 20:03hrs | 1043 Views

Zimpapers set to announce editorial changes

02 Mar 2024 at 19:55hrs | 493 Views

Teenager commits suicide after failing to drive scotch cart

02 Mar 2024 at 12:02hrs | 860 Views