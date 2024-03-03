Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso announce gate charges for Dembare tie

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS have announced the gate charges for their game against Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

The minimum price for a ticket has been pegged at US$5, while the VIP and VVIP is going for US $10 and US $20 respectively.

The match will kick-off at 3pm.

The game brings a special feel to it as the football giants will clash in the opening week of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League which happens to be a rare scheduling of the big fixture.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Bosso, #Dembare, #Charges

Comments


Must Read

Welshman Ncube camp daydreaming

26 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimpapers makes editorial changes

59 mins ago | 46 Views

Kaindu has some unfinished business at Highlanders

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa plots divisive constitutional coup

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Ex-ZBC CEO says she was ousted after Muswere made advances towards her

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Biden announces end of US sanctions regime on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 511 Views

Ex-ZBC CEO claims Muswere targeted her after she turned down his 'advances'

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa picks Monica Mavhunga as new war veterans minister

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zimbabwe says man who sent out airport bomb warning on e-mail arrested

2 hrs ago | 346 Views

US issues fresh sanctions on Mnangagwa and 8 others, terminates 2003 curbs

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Create Inclusive Content with the Leading PDF Converters

4 hrs ago | 43 Views

The impact of strikes on air travel insurance claims

6 hrs ago | 96 Views

Chamisa breaks silence on his game plan

16 hrs ago | 5109 Views

Hit and miss for Bosso

16 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Uneca tells Zimbabwe to work on debt

16 hrs ago | 353 Views

Zimbabwe army captain, 3 cops up for US$60,000 heist

16 hrs ago | 2840 Views

Mnangagwa, elected officials renege on election pledge

16 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Zimbabwe ministries fight over key institutions

16 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Councillors fume over US$7 allowance

16 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Pressure mounts on BCC over water crisis

16 hrs ago | 240 Views

139 file for divorce in Bulawayo in 2 months

16 hrs ago | 609 Views

'Bulawayo water crisis to increase sewer pipe bursts'

16 hrs ago | 140 Views

Vendors decry unfavourable conditions at Egodini

16 hrs ago | 359 Views

'Zimdollar will be defended'

16 hrs ago | 678 Views

10 new IPPs to generate 271MW for Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 278 Views

Beitbridge inmate wins Zimbabwe's Mr Ugly Pageant Competition

03 Mar 2024 at 20:08hrs | 2968 Views

Mjubheki Nyoni not Trey Nyoni's father

03 Mar 2024 at 20:02hrs | 1275 Views

NSSA hunts for new CEO

03 Mar 2024 at 16:43hrs | 704 Views

Zanu-PF commissar seeks DCC polls postponement

03 Mar 2024 at 09:53hrs | 868 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu's political fate has reached a dead end?

03 Mar 2024 at 09:53hrs | 4422 Views

CCC disarray boosts Mnangagwa

03 Mar 2024 at 09:53hrs | 746 Views

Chamisa's supporters clash with Sikhala's at funeral

03 Mar 2024 at 08:54hrs | 2029 Views

MDC-T loses election appeal against Zanu-PF's Sithembiso Nyoni

03 Mar 2024 at 08:50hrs | 557 Views

Mnangagwa's govt yet to declare Bulawayo water crisis a national disaster

03 Mar 2024 at 08:50hrs | 303 Views

Starlink scandal exposes ZBC rot

03 Mar 2024 at 08:50hrs | 2029 Views

Zanu-PF fissures widen over Mnangagwa term

03 Mar 2024 at 08:49hrs | 1391 Views

Police crackdown on border smugglers

03 Mar 2024 at 08:49hrs | 416 Views

Zanu-PF youths in violent clashes

03 Mar 2024 at 08:49hrs | 426 Views

Harare's haven of sex, drugs and vice

03 Mar 2024 at 08:48hrs | 1492 Views

Government starts revival of Joshua Nkomo homestead

03 Mar 2024 at 08:48hrs | 598 Views

Bulawayo's worst water crisis in decade

03 Mar 2024 at 08:47hrs | 98 Views

Mpilo gets new dental, X-ray equipment

03 Mar 2024 at 08:47hrs | 103 Views

16-year-old rapes cousin, chops body into pieces

03 Mar 2024 at 08:47hrs | 634 Views

Lake Mutirikwi hydro power plant nears completion

03 Mar 2024 at 08:45hrs | 262 Views

Zimbabwe to clampdown on imported vehicles

03 Mar 2024 at 08:45hrs | 684 Views

MBA students take Midlands State University to court

03 Mar 2024 at 08:44hrs | 336 Views

125 Zimbabwean students get Russian scholarships

03 Mar 2024 at 08:44hrs | 159 Views

'Man beds neighbour's wife for 4 decades, sires 5 children'

02 Mar 2024 at 20:05hrs | 3430 Views

Children terrorised by invisible creatures

02 Mar 2024 at 20:04hrs | 747 Views