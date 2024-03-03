Bosso announce gate charges for Dembare tie

News / National

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS have announced the gate charges for their game against Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.The minimum price for a ticket has been pegged at US$5, while the VIP and VVIP is going for US $10 and US $20 respectively.The match will kick-off at 3pm.The game brings a special feel to it as the football giants will clash in the opening week of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League which happens to be a rare scheduling of the big fixture.