Adrian Silla joins GreenFuel

News / National

by Staff reporter

GREENFuel coach Rodwell Dhlakama's ability to redirect players' paths will be tested again this season.The Chisumbanje side appears to have taken heed of Highlanders legend Joel Luphahla's call to rescue Adrian Silla.The club's chairman, Fredson Moyo, confirmed to Zimpapers Sports that they have agreed a one-year loan deal with CAPS United.Silla's union with Makepekepe was expected to end at the end of this season.His career appears to be falling by the wayside.He endured limited game time last season at CAPS United due to unknown reasons.He featured less than seven times for Makepekepe, a team he described as his dream club after sealing his move from Highlanders. He felt out of place at CAPS United and left the club four weeks ago.And many concluded that was the last they were going to hear from the 27-year-old.Dhlakama has taken a huge gamble, and he believes Silla still has more to offer.The former Black Leopards coach feels Silla will be one of his best options in the team's midfield. Moyo said Silla's talent cannot be ignored, and they are going to help him rediscover himself."We have finally agreed with CAPS United for a loan deal not because we don't want to keep him here for a long time, but because that's the best way to keep him on his toes."We don't want him to relax because once he signs a long-term deal, he will not make any effort to impress his coaches to extend his stay."He's talented, and everyone knows what he can do once he gets into his zone," said Moyo.Silla said he is not going to let down the club, particularly Dhlakama."I want to thank Coach Dhlakama for giving me this chance, it means a lot to me," said Silla."I'm feeling at home, and I think this environment is going to help me regain everything I have lost in the past seasons."It's a fresh start for me, and I'm not under any pressure. I'm just going to try and enjoy football while helping the team achieve its objectives for this season."