Zimpapers makes editorial changes

News / National

by Staff reporter

State-controlled media organisation Zimpapers, publishers of The Herald, The Chronicle, The Sunday Mail, Sunday News, Manica Post, H-Metro, B-Metro, Business Weekly, Kwayedza and uMthunywa, has made editorial changes.The listed Zimpapers also runs a television station ZTN and radio stations, including Star FM, Capitalk FM, Diamond FM and Nyaminyami FM.Zimpapers editorial changes official statement:"The Zimpapers Group Chief Executive Officer Mr Pikirayi Deketeke has announced editorial changes at the Group's newspaper titles."Sunday Mail Editor Victoria Ruzvidzo has been appointed Editor of The Herald, becoming the first woman to edit the paper. She replaces Hatred Zenenga who moves to Bulawayo to edit The Sunday News."Darlington Musarurwa, the current Sunday Mail Deputy Editor, takes over as Editor of The Sunday Mail."Manica Post Editor Wendy Nyakurerwa-Matinde has been appointed Deputy Editor of the Sunday Mail."Cletus Mushanawani becomes the new Editor of Manica Post."Sunday News Editor Limukani Ncube has been appointed Editor of B Metro replacing Tumeliso Makhurane who has left Zimpapers."H Metro Deputy Editor, Dingilizwe Ntuli has been appointed Deputy Editor of the Chronicle."Ruzvidzo joined the Herald in 1993 and rose to become the paper's Business Editor. In 2012, she was appointed Managing Editor of The Herald. And in 2018, she became the first woman editor of The Sunday Mail, a position she held until her latest appointment."Musarurwa joined Zimpapers in 2012 and rose through the ranks to become Deputy Editor of The Sunday Mail. He previously served as Assistant Editor of the Sunday Mail, News Editor of the Sunday Mail and Deputy News Editor of the Herald."Mushanawani joined Manica Post in January 2002 and became News Editor in 2005, a position he held until his recent appointment."Ncube was appointed Editor of Sunday News in September 2015 after editing B Metro for a number of years."Nyakurerwa-Matinde joined Zimpapers in 2013 as Assistant Editor of the Sunday Mail. In March 2020 she was appointed Editor of Manica Post."Ntuli joined Zimpapers in 2015 as Sports Editor of the Chronicle, bringing with him a wealth of experience from his previous roles at publications such as the Sunday Times of South Africa and the Zimbabwe Independent. In July 2022, Ntuli was appointed Deputy Editor of H Metro."