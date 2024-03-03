Latest News Editor's Choice


South African arrested over bomb threat at Zimbabwe airports

A 26-year-old South African national named Cuan Reed Govender has been apprehended at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on suspicion of being the individual known as John Doe, who reportedly alerted authorities about a bomb threat at Victoria Falls International Airport the previous week.

Confirmation of Govender's arrest came from George Charamba, spokesperson for President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Airport officials discovered bullets in Govender's luggage, prompting an investigation that has become a focal point of state security operations.

Charamba stated, "Our security services have identified the individual referred to as John Doe as Cuan Reed Govender, a citizen of a neighboring country," but declined to provide further details at this time, citing ongoing operations. He expressed gratitude to the Zimbabwean public for remaining calm during the investigation and anticipated a resolution soon.

Victoria Falls International Airport experienced disruptions on Friday morning when an anonymous email warning of a planned bomb attack was received by immigration authorities. This led to the suspension of landings, causing Mnangagwa to cancel his scheduled visit to the resort town, and rerouting two private commercial planes to Zambia.

No official statement has been issued regarding the authenticity of Govender's alleged communication or his involvement in the incident.


