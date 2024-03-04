Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa engages regional peers over drought

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is engaging his counterparts in Southern Africa, to explore collaborative ways aimed at tackling the effects of El Nino-induced drought.

Some of the migratory measures that the Government has adopted in the wake of the looming drought include embracing irrigation and new agriculture models.

The region is facing one of the worst droughts as a result of El Nino weather patterns stirred by climate change.

Neighbouring Zambian leader, President Hakainde Hichilema, has since declared the country's debilitating drought a state of disaster and emergency, saying the country is likely to face a devastating food crisis and electricity shortage.

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD), predicted normal to below normal rainfall for the 2023-2024 farming season and the prolonged heat wave has seen farmers losing most of their crop, which has wilted.

Speaking to journalists after officiating at the 56th United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (Uneca) Conference of Finance Ministers here yesterday, President Mnangagwa said he spoke to his Zambian counterpart yesterday morning over the drought issue.

He, however, could not divulge details of their discussion, which revolved around the impact of climate change and drought facing the region.

Both countries have resorted to cloud seeding to aid precipitation although this has been less effective because of rising temperatures.

"Currently, there is this eminent El Nino drought, which is affecting Southern Africa. I am in constant contact with my colleagues in Southern Africa and we believe that it is necessary to introduce models of agriculture that mitigate against such events as this drought," said President Mnangagwa.

"This morning, I was discussing with one or two regional Heads of State and felt that we need to promote irrigation in our region so that whether there is drought or no drought, at least we have under irrigation, enough hectarage to give food security to our respective countries.

"I was discussing with my dear brother HH (President Hakainde Hichilema) this morning and it's not prudent to divulge that two Heads of State will be discussing an issue until certain things have happened, then you would know that we have been discussing."

Climate change has brought most parts of Zimbabwe to the brink of famine due to shifts in weather patterns. Zimbabwe and other countries have over the years been experiencing increased frequency and magnitude of droughts, prolonged mid-season dry spells, heat waves, violent storms, and tropical cyclones

Temperatures in parts of Southern Africa are expected to rise by twice the global average as a result of climate change, and the United Nations is calling for urgent action.

At the ongoing Uneca conference that ends today, addressing the negative impact of climate change through green financing and investing in carbon markets has been one of the topical focus areas as the continent seeks to find common ground with regard to changing weather patterns.

President Mnangagwa said hosting the conference and being given the UNECA chairmanship was an honour for Zimbabwe, a country that has been commended for being a pacesetter in investing in climate-proofed agriculture, the regenerative agriculture model – Intwasa.

He said he does not doubt that Zimbabwe will do its best to carry out the task.

"Those who say Africa does not speak with one voice are not Africans. I am not aware of an African who is against Africa. The current crop of African leaders have to commit, we should stop looking outwards and do all our best to look inwards and try to resolve our challenges on the basis of collaboration in the continent," said President Mnangagwa.

In an official speech earlier, the President said the effects of climate change are increasingly constraining African countries from exploiting their rich natural resource endowments, in a sustainable manner, leading to diminishing returns along economic value chains.

He said heat waves, floods, tropical cyclones, and prolonged droughts are having devastating impacts on communities, economies, and livelihoods.


Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Zambia, #Sadc

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa engages Hichilema

56 mins ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe going nowhere with delusional leaders

56 mins ago | 66 Views

Ex-Indian soldiers in murky deals

56 mins ago | 73 Views

Barbara Rwodzi quizzed over inconsistent statements

57 mins ago | 91 Views

Ex-ZBC CEO saga takes new twist

57 mins ago | 150 Views

'Zimbabwe chiefs now marriage officers'

57 mins ago | 69 Views

Sikhala launches new movement

58 mins ago | 192 Views

Delayed payments rile civil servants

59 mins ago | 67 Views

Farmers, lithium miner clash

59 mins ago | 40 Views

Senior magistrate in dock over grocery bribe

59 mins ago | 36 Views

Luxury estate to launch in May

60 mins ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa orders probe into villagers' evictions

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe gas, oil discovery changes energy game

1 hr ago | 44 Views

US makes piecemeal adjustments to Zimbabwe sanctions

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe's digital title deeds on the cards

1 hr ago | 18 Views

4 VID Depot officers face probe

1 hr ago | 41 Views

South African man fined for carrying bullets in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 44 Views

New Dynamos goalkeeper not guaranteed jersey

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Zanu-PF in cell verification exercise

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Matinyarare's 'Innscor has destroyed the taste of Zim food' comments cause consternation

9 hrs ago | 427 Views

South African arrested over bomb threat at Zimbabwe airports

9 hrs ago | 710 Views

Welshman Ncube camp daydreaming

10 hrs ago | 907 Views

Zimpapers makes editorial changes

10 hrs ago | 229 Views

Kaindu has some unfinished business at Highlanders

10 hrs ago | 117 Views

Bosso announce gate charges for Dembare tie

11 hrs ago | 268 Views

Mnangagwa plots divisive constitutional coup

11 hrs ago | 608 Views

Ex-ZBC CEO says she was ousted after Muswere made advances towards her

11 hrs ago | 465 Views

Biden announces end of US sanctions regime on Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 922 Views

Ex-ZBC CEO claims Muswere targeted her after she turned down his 'advances'

11 hrs ago | 208 Views

Mnangagwa picks Monica Mavhunga as new war veterans minister

11 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zimbabwe says man who sent out airport bomb warning on e-mail arrested

11 hrs ago | 513 Views

US issues fresh sanctions on Mnangagwa and 8 others, terminates 2003 curbs

11 hrs ago | 296 Views

Create Inclusive Content with the Leading PDF Converters

14 hrs ago | 55 Views

The impact of strikes on air travel insurance claims

16 hrs ago | 100 Views

Chamisa breaks silence on his game plan

04 Mar 2024 at 04:45hrs | 5694 Views

Hit and miss for Bosso

04 Mar 2024 at 04:45hrs | 1112 Views

Uneca tells Zimbabwe to work on debt

04 Mar 2024 at 04:44hrs | 403 Views

Zimbabwe army captain, 3 cops up for US$60,000 heist

04 Mar 2024 at 04:44hrs | 2977 Views

Mnangagwa, elected officials renege on election pledge

04 Mar 2024 at 04:44hrs | 1047 Views

Zimbabwe ministries fight over key institutions

04 Mar 2024 at 04:44hrs | 1141 Views

Councillors fume over US$7 allowance

04 Mar 2024 at 04:43hrs | 1059 Views

Pressure mounts on BCC over water crisis

04 Mar 2024 at 04:43hrs | 253 Views

139 file for divorce in Bulawayo in 2 months

04 Mar 2024 at 04:43hrs | 627 Views

'Bulawayo water crisis to increase sewer pipe bursts'

04 Mar 2024 at 04:42hrs | 149 Views

Vendors decry unfavourable conditions at Egodini

04 Mar 2024 at 04:42hrs | 393 Views

'Zimdollar will be defended'

04 Mar 2024 at 04:42hrs | 732 Views

10 new IPPs to generate 271MW for Zimbabwe

04 Mar 2024 at 04:42hrs | 285 Views

Beitbridge inmate wins Zimbabwe's Mr Ugly Pageant Competition

03 Mar 2024 at 20:08hrs | 4209 Views

Mjubheki Nyoni not Trey Nyoni's father

03 Mar 2024 at 20:02hrs | 1319 Views