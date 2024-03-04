Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF in cell verification exercise

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zanu-PF is embarking on cell restructuring exercises across the country to take stock of its members in line with the party's constitutional dictates.

The cell restructuring exercise is meant to ensure all members, regardless of one's position, are registered in their respective cells.

Every year the party embarks on a cell verification exercise to account for its membership both old and those joining the party.

Zanu-PF Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha said the revolutionary party is in the process of quantifying its base.

"This is an exercise aimed at quantifying our support base. As part of reaffirming our legitimacy as a party, we have to go through such a rigorous process of membership head counting," he said.

The cell verification exercise is expected to start this month.

"This month, we are going to roll out the cell verification exercise to establish the authenticity of our cells. Every year we have new members who join the party, while some die during the course of the year. As a mass party, we have to account for every member," said Cde Bimha.

This comes as the party's progressive policies that resonate well with the masses and its open-door policies have resulted in many people, including former opposition senior members and legislators crossing the floor.

New members, some of whom have never been members of any political party, are also flocking to Zanu-PF which has the future of the country at heart.

"We are doing our structures as per our constitution. We are establishing our cells this month which will work as a voter's role for other structures such as the branches, party districts, and District Co-ordinating Committees,.

Cde Bimha said the party will inform the provincial structures to kick-start the exercise.

He emphasised that organising party cells is the most important activity which will start this month, saying all the youth who are joining the party should be registered in their respective cells.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa engages Hichilema

56 mins ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe going nowhere with delusional leaders

56 mins ago | 66 Views

Ex-Indian soldiers in murky deals

56 mins ago | 73 Views

Barbara Rwodzi quizzed over inconsistent statements

57 mins ago | 91 Views

Ex-ZBC CEO saga takes new twist

57 mins ago | 150 Views

'Zimbabwe chiefs now marriage officers'

57 mins ago | 69 Views

Sikhala launches new movement

58 mins ago | 192 Views

Delayed payments rile civil servants

59 mins ago | 67 Views

Farmers, lithium miner clash

59 mins ago | 40 Views

Senior magistrate in dock over grocery bribe

59 mins ago | 36 Views

Luxury estate to launch in May

60 mins ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa orders probe into villagers' evictions

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe gas, oil discovery changes energy game

1 hr ago | 44 Views

US makes piecemeal adjustments to Zimbabwe sanctions

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe's digital title deeds on the cards

1 hr ago | 18 Views

4 VID Depot officers face probe

1 hr ago | 41 Views

South African man fined for carrying bullets in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 44 Views

New Dynamos goalkeeper not guaranteed jersey

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa engages regional peers over drought

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Matinyarare's 'Innscor has destroyed the taste of Zim food' comments cause consternation

9 hrs ago | 427 Views

South African arrested over bomb threat at Zimbabwe airports

9 hrs ago | 710 Views

Welshman Ncube camp daydreaming

10 hrs ago | 907 Views

Zimpapers makes editorial changes

10 hrs ago | 229 Views

Kaindu has some unfinished business at Highlanders

10 hrs ago | 117 Views

Bosso announce gate charges for Dembare tie

11 hrs ago | 268 Views

Mnangagwa plots divisive constitutional coup

11 hrs ago | 608 Views

Ex-ZBC CEO says she was ousted after Muswere made advances towards her

11 hrs ago | 465 Views

Biden announces end of US sanctions regime on Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 922 Views

Ex-ZBC CEO claims Muswere targeted her after she turned down his 'advances'

11 hrs ago | 208 Views

Mnangagwa picks Monica Mavhunga as new war veterans minister

11 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zimbabwe says man who sent out airport bomb warning on e-mail arrested

11 hrs ago | 513 Views

US issues fresh sanctions on Mnangagwa and 8 others, terminates 2003 curbs

11 hrs ago | 296 Views

Create Inclusive Content with the Leading PDF Converters

14 hrs ago | 55 Views

The impact of strikes on air travel insurance claims

16 hrs ago | 100 Views

Chamisa breaks silence on his game plan

04 Mar 2024 at 04:45hrs | 5694 Views

Hit and miss for Bosso

04 Mar 2024 at 04:45hrs | 1112 Views

Uneca tells Zimbabwe to work on debt

04 Mar 2024 at 04:44hrs | 403 Views

Zimbabwe army captain, 3 cops up for US$60,000 heist

04 Mar 2024 at 04:44hrs | 2977 Views

Mnangagwa, elected officials renege on election pledge

04 Mar 2024 at 04:44hrs | 1047 Views

Zimbabwe ministries fight over key institutions

04 Mar 2024 at 04:44hrs | 1141 Views

Councillors fume over US$7 allowance

04 Mar 2024 at 04:43hrs | 1059 Views

Pressure mounts on BCC over water crisis

04 Mar 2024 at 04:43hrs | 253 Views

139 file for divorce in Bulawayo in 2 months

04 Mar 2024 at 04:43hrs | 627 Views

'Bulawayo water crisis to increase sewer pipe bursts'

04 Mar 2024 at 04:42hrs | 149 Views

Vendors decry unfavourable conditions at Egodini

04 Mar 2024 at 04:42hrs | 393 Views

'Zimdollar will be defended'

04 Mar 2024 at 04:42hrs | 732 Views

10 new IPPs to generate 271MW for Zimbabwe

04 Mar 2024 at 04:42hrs | 285 Views

Beitbridge inmate wins Zimbabwe's Mr Ugly Pageant Competition

03 Mar 2024 at 20:08hrs | 4209 Views

Mjubheki Nyoni not Trey Nyoni's father

03 Mar 2024 at 20:02hrs | 1319 Views