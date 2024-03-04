Zanu-PF in cell verification exercise

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF is embarking on cell restructuring exercises across the country to take stock of its members in line with the party's constitutional dictates.The cell restructuring exercise is meant to ensure all members, regardless of one's position, are registered in their respective cells.Every year the party embarks on a cell verification exercise to account for its membership both old and those joining the party.Zanu-PF Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha said the revolutionary party is in the process of quantifying its base."This is an exercise aimed at quantifying our support base. As part of reaffirming our legitimacy as a party, we have to go through such a rigorous process of membership head counting," he said.The cell verification exercise is expected to start this month."This month, we are going to roll out the cell verification exercise to establish the authenticity of our cells. Every year we have new members who join the party, while some die during the course of the year. As a mass party, we have to account for every member," said Cde Bimha.This comes as the party's progressive policies that resonate well with the masses and its open-door policies have resulted in many people, including former opposition senior members and legislators crossing the floor.New members, some of whom have never been members of any political party, are also flocking to Zanu-PF which has the future of the country at heart."We are doing our structures as per our constitution. We are establishing our cells this month which will work as a voter's role for other structures such as the branches, party districts, and District Co-ordinating Committees,.Cde Bimha said the party will inform the provincial structures to kick-start the exercise.He emphasised that organising party cells is the most important activity which will start this month, saying all the youth who are joining the party should be registered in their respective cells.