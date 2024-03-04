New Dynamos goalkeeper not guaranteed jersey

News / National

by Staff reporter

New Dynamos acquisition Martin Mapisa is not guaranteed a place in the starting XI, at least for now, after completing a two-year deal with the Harare giants following a stint in Spain.Mapisa, who previously plied his trade in Spain, is tipped to take the reigns as the club's first-choice goalkeeper.Dynamos' first match of the season is away to Highlanders at Barbourfields on Sunday with the cheapest ticket going for US$5, VIP going for US$10 and VVIP costing US$20.It's a high profile game and Mapisa is dreaming of making his Dynamos debut in the biggest game of the Premiership.However, sources within the technical team have revealed that the coach is set to choose on merit.After Taimon Mvula fell out of favour to guard the DeMbare post, Prince Tafiremutsa rose to the task and filled in and inspired the club to their first Chibuku Super Cup.The club also brought in Tatenda Makoni from Cranborne Bullets but his arrival will likely see Frank Kuchineyi being sent out on loan."The club signed Mapisa on a two-year permanent deal and he is set to battle out for the top place with other goalkeepers."The coach believes Mapisa is suitable for his system as he is also good with footwork."He has also proved to be a good shot-stopper in training and everyone at the club is convinced that he will be a good addition to the squad."However, Mapisa is poised to work extra hard for his starting berth as the coach still has enough faith and trust in Tafiremutsa."Tafiremutsa has been in superb form and he hasn't dropped his standards but the club felt that there was the need to add depth in that department," said the source.Dynamos are also on the verge of signing Alexander Mandinyenya, Valentine Kadonzvo, and Wilmore Chimbetu.Kadonzvo, who was set to extend his contract at Ngezi before joining Dynamos, is now set to join the club on a permanent move.Chimbetu, who previously had clearance issues with his club Herentals, is believed to have been cleared at last and is now set to join on a permanent deal also."The club is set to secure the trio of Alexander Mandinyenya, Valentine Kadonzvo, and Willmore Chimbetu."They are all set to join on permanent deals unlike in the past when players would come on loan."The technical team at times have faced challenges with players who join on loan as at times they don't show the zeal and will to execute their duties wholeheartedly thus the club going forward is putting a structure that will see it acquiring players on permanent deals."Among the trio, Mandinyenya is highly rated by the coach as he believes that he can add more versatility in attack," said the source.