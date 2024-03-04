Latest News Editor's Choice


US makes piecemeal adjustments to Zimbabwe sanctions

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
THE United States yesterday made piecemeal adjustments to its targeted sanctions on Zimbabwe signalling the success of the country's engagement and re-engagement drive under President Mnangagwa.

Washington however, still maintains the illegal sanctions through the nefarious Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act of 2001.

The sanctions, which violate Article 41 of the United Nations Charter, persist brutally not only in the form of Zidera, but also in the Global Magnitsky programme where 11 individuals including President Mnangagwa and other top Government officials have been placed.

Yesterday, US President Joe Biden signed an Executive Order (EO) terminating the national emergency concerning Zimbabwe and revoking the EOs that authorised Zimbabwe-specific sanctions.

"I Joseph R BIDEN JR, President of the United States, find that the declaration of a national emergency in Executive Order 13288 of March 6, 2003, with respect to the actions and policies of certain members of the Government of Zimbabwe and other persons to undermine Zimbabwe's democratic processes or institutions, as relied upon for additional steps taken in Executive Order 13391 of November 22, 2005, and as expanded by Executive Order 13469 of July 25, 2008, should no longer be in effect," read the US President's statement in part.

The three EOs that have been removed are; order 13288 Blocking Property of Persons Undermining Democratic Processes or Institutions in Zimbabwe (Effective Date — March 7, 2003), order 13391 Blocking Property of Additional Persons Undermining Democratic Processes or Institutions in Zimbabwe (November 23, 2005) and order 13469 Blocking Property of Additional Persons Undermining Democratic Processes or Institutions in Zimbabwe (July 25, 2008).

As a result, the economic sanctions administered by the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) programme are no longer in effect.

The removal of the OFAC regime of sanctions is regarded as a move in the right direction, albeit at a snail's pace as it is accompanied by the contradictory Global Magnitsky programme which puts Zimbabwean key political figures on sanctions.

Among the 11 individuals who remain on the Global Magnitsky programme include President Mnangagwa, First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, Vice President Retired Dr Constantino Chiwenga, Minister of Defence Honourable Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, ZRP Commissioner General Godwin Matanga, Deputy Commissioner Stephen Mutamba, Deputy Director General-Central intelligence Organisation Walter Tapfumaneyi, Midlands Minister of Provincial Affairs and Devolution Owen Ncube.

Businessman Mr Kudakwashe Tagwirei, Ms Sandra Mupunga and Fossil Group chief executive officer Mr Obey Chimuka have remained on the sanctions list.

Three companies that are still on the list include Sakunda Holdings, Fossil Agro and Fossil Contracting.

Zimbabwe has been grappling with illegal economic sanctions since their imposition as punishment for the land reform programme that corrected historical land inequities.

Other Western countries including the United Kingdom and the European Union also imposed the illegal economic embargoes on Zimbabwe to devastating impact on the country's economy which has been bled of billions in potential investment.

Source - The Herald

