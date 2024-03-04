Latest News Editor's Choice


Luxury estate to launch in May

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
WESTPROP Holdings chief executive Ken Sharpe has revealed that the company will launch the highly-anticipated US$100 million mixed use Hills Luxury Lifestyle Estate in May this year.

"It is with great humility and pride that I announce publicly our planned mixed use development called the Hills Luxury Lifestyle Estate," he said at the inaugural diaspora marketing roadshow in Washington DC this week.

Sharpe has embarked on overseas roadshows to woo more people in the diaspora to buy properties and invest with WestProp.

The estate hopes to host the first PGA quality championship golf course in Zimbabwe.

The lifestyle estate will have 862 homes with apartments, townhouses, villas and retirement flats with a clinic offering services around the clock.

A record-breaking 80% green space will be created in the estate, making the development green compliant.

Added attractions include swimming and tennis academies and novel sporting disciplines.

A huge incentive of US$10 000 discount was offered to all attendees.

"We are excited to offer all of you who are attending either in person or virtually a US$10 000 discount off your purchase price at the Hills," he said.

He appealed to Zimbabweans staying in the United States to actively participate in rebuilding Zimbabwe.

"Today, we have the choice to support Zimbabwe to grow and prosper or to standby and do nothing. I often say that if not now, then when and if not me and you, then who? I ask everyone tonight the same question," he said.

"I believe in the future of Zimbabwe, not because of the abundant minerals we have in the ground nor for the fertile soil that can feed not only our country, but also our neighbours and not even the beautiful nature and wildlife we have in our Zimbabwe, but I rather believe and trust in the most valuable asset we have, which is actually the people of Zimbabwe".

At least 62% of the population in Zimbabwe is under the age of 25 — a number that dovetails with the company's 26-year vision to put one billion bricks into the ground by 2050.

The roadshow was attended by Zimbabwe's representative to the United States, Ambassador Tedious Chifamba and American Chamber of Commerce chairman in Zimbabwe J W Oliver.

Oliver indicated that Zimbabwe stands out globally because its most important resources are the people who are educated, friendly, supportive and eager to help grow the local economy.

"The prospects of doing business in Zimbabwe are very exciting," he said, adding that the American Chamber of Commerce in Zimbabwe exists to facilitate linkages between businesses.

Chifamba spoke on the huge demand for housing in Zimbabwe, while highlighting that the sector as a priority investment area.

He believed a number of opportunities exist in mining, tourism, farming, renewable energy through partnerships, go it alone and investment in special economic zones.

"The preferred investment models depend on the preference of the investor," he said.

He paid tribute to the Zimbabwean diaspora in America for contributing US$179 million in remittances last year.

He urged the diaspora to pool resources together and invest in Zimbabwe as blocks adding that they can use the power of numbers to get credit from offshore financial institutions to invest home.

Source - newsday
