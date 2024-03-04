Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Senior magistrate in dock over grocery bribe

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A SENIOR magistrate stationed at Murehwa Magistrates Court, Terrence Mashaire, who is accused of receiving bribes in the form of groceries and stationary, was yesterday remanded out of custody on US$100 bail by Harare magistrate Don Ndirowei.

Mashaire, who was represented by lawyer Oliver Marwa, will return to court on April 26 for routine remand.

According to court papers, sometime in September 2023, John Mugogo Attorneys filed an ex-parte at Murehwa Magistrates Court to interdict one Harutyanyi from locking two gates he had erected on a public road in Njenje Village, Murehwa.

The matter was filed under case number MRWPCG56/23 and Mashaire was allocated to preside over the matter.

It is alleged that when the matter commenced, the senior magistrate allegedly started interacting with Allen Bhaswi who was one of the parties in the matter he was presiding over. They would call each other before and after court sittings.

Court documents indicate that around December 2023, Mashaire ruled in favour of Bhaswi.

Thereafter the accused person reportedly received a 30 Solo Defy Microwave from Bhaswi as a reward for the assistance he had rendered to him during the court case. The accused allegedly also received groceries and stationery items from Bhaswi.

The matter was taken to the High Court for appeal and Mashaire continued interacting with Bhasvi giving him advice on how to handle the appeal at the High Court.

State alleges that the accused person also received US$450 via Ecocash as a reward from Bhaswi.

In a related matter, an e-filing officer for the Judicial Service Commission's Integrated Electronic Case Management System stationed at the Labour Court, was arraigned before magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa facing a charge of bribery.

Takudzwa Muza (29) who was jointly arrested with Allen Bhaswi (35) was remanded in custody until tomorrow for bail ruling.

The accused persons were represented by Claude Bare.

During the bail application, investigating officer Shelton Chitepo opposed bail citing that there is overwhelming evidence since the bribe money was recovered from the accused.

The investigating officer went further to indicate that there is evidence of conversations between the accused persons which shows how the illicit deals were crafted and two mobile devices can be produced as evidence before the court.

The State opposed bail indicating that the accused are facing serious crimes, therefore, can be at flight risks.

The State alleges that in September 2023, Bhaswi received a judgment in his favour at Murehwa Magistrates Civil Court, and the other party appealed against the judgment at the High Court of Zimbabwe in Harare.

On February 27, Bhaswi went to file his response with the High Court and was attended to by Muza who purportedly promised to assist him to get a favourable outcome as he was close to the judge who was dealing with the matter.

On the same day Muza contacted Bhaswi and advised him to pay US$700 which he said was going to be shared by court officials who were going to deal with his case, including the Judge.

On February 29, Bhaswi gave Muza US$350 as part payment of the US$700.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission then received information about the accused's deeds and arrested them on the same date.

The court heard that US$350 was recovered from Muza and upon being further searched, a CID identity card bearing his name but with a fake national identity number was also discovered.

Source - newsday
More on: #Magistrate, #Bribe, #Dock

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa engages Hichilema

1 hr ago | 238 Views

Zimbabwe going nowhere with delusional leaders

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Ex-Indian soldiers in murky deals

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Barbara Rwodzi quizzed over inconsistent statements

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Ex-ZBC CEO saga takes new twist

1 hr ago | 200 Views

'Zimbabwe chiefs now marriage officers'

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Sikhala launches new movement

1 hr ago | 259 Views

Delayed payments rile civil servants

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Farmers, lithium miner clash

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Luxury estate to launch in May

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa orders probe into villagers' evictions

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe gas, oil discovery changes energy game

1 hr ago | 50 Views

US makes piecemeal adjustments to Zimbabwe sanctions

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe's digital title deeds on the cards

1 hr ago | 20 Views

4 VID Depot officers face probe

1 hr ago | 42 Views

South African man fined for carrying bullets in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 51 Views

New Dynamos goalkeeper not guaranteed jersey

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Zanu-PF in cell verification exercise

1 hr ago | 11 Views

Mnangagwa engages regional peers over drought

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Matinyarare's 'Innscor has destroyed the taste of Zim food' comments cause consternation

9 hrs ago | 431 Views

South African arrested over bomb threat at Zimbabwe airports

9 hrs ago | 717 Views

Welshman Ncube camp daydreaming

10 hrs ago | 929 Views

Zimpapers makes editorial changes

10 hrs ago | 230 Views

Kaindu has some unfinished business at Highlanders

11 hrs ago | 118 Views

Bosso announce gate charges for Dembare tie

11 hrs ago | 271 Views

Mnangagwa plots divisive constitutional coup

11 hrs ago | 617 Views

Ex-ZBC CEO says she was ousted after Muswere made advances towards her

12 hrs ago | 468 Views

Biden announces end of US sanctions regime on Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 933 Views

Ex-ZBC CEO claims Muswere targeted her after she turned down his 'advances'

12 hrs ago | 212 Views

Mnangagwa picks Monica Mavhunga as new war veterans minister

12 hrs ago | 338 Views

Zimbabwe says man who sent out airport bomb warning on e-mail arrested

12 hrs ago | 521 Views

US issues fresh sanctions on Mnangagwa and 8 others, terminates 2003 curbs

12 hrs ago | 300 Views

Create Inclusive Content with the Leading PDF Converters

14 hrs ago | 55 Views

The impact of strikes on air travel insurance claims

16 hrs ago | 100 Views

Chamisa breaks silence on his game plan

04 Mar 2024 at 04:45hrs | 5706 Views

Hit and miss for Bosso

04 Mar 2024 at 04:45hrs | 1114 Views

Uneca tells Zimbabwe to work on debt

04 Mar 2024 at 04:44hrs | 404 Views

Zimbabwe army captain, 3 cops up for US$60,000 heist

04 Mar 2024 at 04:44hrs | 2979 Views

Mnangagwa, elected officials renege on election pledge

04 Mar 2024 at 04:44hrs | 1047 Views

Zimbabwe ministries fight over key institutions

04 Mar 2024 at 04:44hrs | 1141 Views

Councillors fume over US$7 allowance

04 Mar 2024 at 04:43hrs | 1060 Views

Pressure mounts on BCC over water crisis

04 Mar 2024 at 04:43hrs | 254 Views

139 file for divorce in Bulawayo in 2 months

04 Mar 2024 at 04:43hrs | 629 Views

'Bulawayo water crisis to increase sewer pipe bursts'

04 Mar 2024 at 04:42hrs | 150 Views

Vendors decry unfavourable conditions at Egodini

04 Mar 2024 at 04:42hrs | 393 Views

'Zimdollar will be defended'

04 Mar 2024 at 04:42hrs | 732 Views

10 new IPPs to generate 271MW for Zimbabwe

04 Mar 2024 at 04:42hrs | 286 Views

Beitbridge inmate wins Zimbabwe's Mr Ugly Pageant Competition

03 Mar 2024 at 20:08hrs | 4263 Views

Mjubheki Nyoni not Trey Nyoni's father

03 Mar 2024 at 20:02hrs | 1320 Views