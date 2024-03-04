Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabwe chiefs now marriage officers'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
TRADITIONAL leaders in Zimbabwe will now have the authority to register marriages and issue birth and death certificates in a landmark development that seeks to eliminate statelessness.

This was revealed by vice-president of the National Council of Chiefs Fortune Charumbira on Thursday during a conference of traditional leaders held in Harare.

With over 70% of Zimbabweans living in rural areas where traditional leaders hold sway, the move is expected to have a major impact on the lives of most of the population, he said.

An inquiry on access to documentation in Zimbabwe by the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission has since revealed that over 2,3 million children in the country did not have birth certificates as of September 2020.

The Zimbabwe Constitution declares that everyone has a right to access citizenship documents. Many children, however, do not have birth certificates, and obtaining national identification cards is a challenge.

"Traditional leaders will now handle marriage registrations and issuance of death or birth certificates, serving as an official record maintained by the Registrar's Office," Charumbira said in his closing remarks at the two-day chiefs' conference.

"Traditional leaders in this country from now on will register marriages and death certificates or birth certificates. This is a record that the Registrar's Office will rely on."

Charumbira said this was necessary to ensure access to essential services for all Zimbabweans.

"Once you impact on traditional leadership you have impacted more than for example, Zimbabwe, over 80% of lives," he said.

An access to documentation baseline survey conducted by a consortium of civil society organisations in Bulawayo in 2017, revealed that an estimated 445 852 children in the three Matebeleland provinces did not have a birth certificate.

To curb statelessness, the United Nations came up with several protocols and conventions.

Article 15 of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights states that "every human being has a right to a nationality".

It goes on to further state that "no one shall be arbitrarily deprived of his nationality nor denied the right to change his nationality".

Statelessness is a problem that affects approximately 12 million people worldwide.

The 1961 UN Convention on the Reduction of Statelessness, which entered into force in 1975, makes it the duty of States to prevent statelessness in nationality laws and practices.

Article 1 says a "State shall grant its nationality to a person born in its territory who would otherwise be stateless".

Such nationality may be granted either at birth, by operation of law, or upon application.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa engages Hichilema

59 mins ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwe going nowhere with delusional leaders

60 mins ago | 74 Views

Ex-Indian soldiers in murky deals

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Barbara Rwodzi quizzed over inconsistent statements

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Ex-ZBC CEO saga takes new twist

1 hr ago | 171 Views

Sikhala launches new movement

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Delayed payments rile civil servants

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Farmers, lithium miner clash

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Senior magistrate in dock over grocery bribe

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Luxury estate to launch in May

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa orders probe into villagers' evictions

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe gas, oil discovery changes energy game

1 hr ago | 47 Views

US makes piecemeal adjustments to Zimbabwe sanctions

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe's digital title deeds on the cards

1 hr ago | 19 Views

4 VID Depot officers face probe

1 hr ago | 41 Views

South African man fined for carrying bullets in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 48 Views

New Dynamos goalkeeper not guaranteed jersey

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Zanu-PF in cell verification exercise

1 hr ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa engages regional peers over drought

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Matinyarare's 'Innscor has destroyed the taste of Zim food' comments cause consternation

9 hrs ago | 429 Views

South African arrested over bomb threat at Zimbabwe airports

9 hrs ago | 714 Views

Welshman Ncube camp daydreaming

10 hrs ago | 913 Views

Zimpapers makes editorial changes

10 hrs ago | 230 Views

Kaindu has some unfinished business at Highlanders

10 hrs ago | 118 Views

Bosso announce gate charges for Dembare tie

11 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mnangagwa plots divisive constitutional coup

11 hrs ago | 611 Views

Ex-ZBC CEO says she was ousted after Muswere made advances towards her

11 hrs ago | 465 Views

Biden announces end of US sanctions regime on Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 926 Views

Ex-ZBC CEO claims Muswere targeted her after she turned down his 'advances'

11 hrs ago | 209 Views

Mnangagwa picks Monica Mavhunga as new war veterans minister

11 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zimbabwe says man who sent out airport bomb warning on e-mail arrested

11 hrs ago | 516 Views

US issues fresh sanctions on Mnangagwa and 8 others, terminates 2003 curbs

11 hrs ago | 297 Views

Create Inclusive Content with the Leading PDF Converters

14 hrs ago | 55 Views

The impact of strikes on air travel insurance claims

16 hrs ago | 100 Views

Chamisa breaks silence on his game plan

04 Mar 2024 at 04:45hrs | 5701 Views

Hit and miss for Bosso

04 Mar 2024 at 04:45hrs | 1112 Views

Uneca tells Zimbabwe to work on debt

04 Mar 2024 at 04:44hrs | 403 Views

Zimbabwe army captain, 3 cops up for US$60,000 heist

04 Mar 2024 at 04:44hrs | 2978 Views

Mnangagwa, elected officials renege on election pledge

04 Mar 2024 at 04:44hrs | 1047 Views

Zimbabwe ministries fight over key institutions

04 Mar 2024 at 04:44hrs | 1141 Views

Councillors fume over US$7 allowance

04 Mar 2024 at 04:43hrs | 1059 Views

Pressure mounts on BCC over water crisis

04 Mar 2024 at 04:43hrs | 253 Views

139 file for divorce in Bulawayo in 2 months

04 Mar 2024 at 04:43hrs | 627 Views

'Bulawayo water crisis to increase sewer pipe bursts'

04 Mar 2024 at 04:42hrs | 149 Views

Vendors decry unfavourable conditions at Egodini

04 Mar 2024 at 04:42hrs | 393 Views

'Zimdollar will be defended'

04 Mar 2024 at 04:42hrs | 732 Views

10 new IPPs to generate 271MW for Zimbabwe

04 Mar 2024 at 04:42hrs | 285 Views

Beitbridge inmate wins Zimbabwe's Mr Ugly Pageant Competition

03 Mar 2024 at 20:08hrs | 4235 Views

Mjubheki Nyoni not Trey Nyoni's father

03 Mar 2024 at 20:02hrs | 1319 Views