Radio Zimbabwe's Macamarada tops the game

by Gideon Madzikatidze
Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation's (ZBC) top radio, (Radio Zimbabwe) has one of its finest presenter, Leonard Katsangu (Popularly known as Macamarada) who has proven his ability to lure more audiences from a diverse demographic groups judging from listeners responses on specific programmes he hosts.

Born on the 9th of July 1990 in Mt Darwin, Leonard Katsangu porpulary known as Macamarada went to Kazai Primary School, enroll with Dotito High School for his secondary education. He later transfered to Mtoko Central Secondary after relocating from Mt Darwin.

"Growing up in the rural areas of Mt Darwin has helped me then to appreciate other Radio Presenters like Erick Knight," Katsangu said while presenting one of his shows on Radio Zimbabwe (RadioZim).

Katsangu studied for a Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication with the Christian College Of Southern Africa (CCOSA), joined Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) on the 1st of November in the year 2016 as an attachee.

Due to his passion and commitment to transform communities, Macamarada managed to articulate daily experiences that the society facing while presenting stimulating programmes which have stimulant effects on audiences. He started working with the ZBC on the 3rd of January 2018.

Amongst a battery of programmes which Katsangu is renowned for presenting include Dot.com, Morning show, Drive time, After drive and Ida anokuda. These shows (especially Ida Anokuda) has managed to build sustainable relationships in communities premised on peace, compassion, love, tolerance and co-existence; as mechanisms social cohesion.

Katsangu, a member of Johane Masowe Apostolic Church is married and the marriage is blessed with three girls.

Source - Byo24News

