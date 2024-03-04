Concession sugarcane assailants in court

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Six Concession sugarcane assailants who went viral on social media after allegedly beating a suspected thief were dragged to Concession magistrates courts yesterday.Hardlife Mananga, Luckson Ruzive, Ezekiel Mupezeni, Gilbert Medza, Tawanda Dinga and a teenager who cannot be named for ethical reasons appeared before a Concession Magistrate and the six were remanded in custody to tomorrow for bail ruling.The state led by Munyaradzi Nengomasha alleged on 18 February 2024, a distressing incident unfolded in Concession, Zimbabwe, where Beven Zenderani was brutally assaulted by a group of men, including two adults and one teenager, for allegedly stealing sugarcane from a local plot owned by James Gumbi.The assault, which has sparked widespread condemnation, led to the quick intervention of local law enforcement officers from Zimbabwe Republic Police.Though James Gumbi, the alleged mastermind behind the assault, still being at large, the arrest of Hardlife Mananga, Luckson Ruzive, Ezekiel Mupezeni, Gilbert Medza, Tawanda Dinga and an unnamed teenager marks a significant step towards justice for Zenderani.