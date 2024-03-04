Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Concession sugarcane assailants in court

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
Six Concession sugarcane assailants who went viral on social media after allegedly beating a suspected thief were dragged to Concession magistrates courts yesterday.

Hardlife Mananga, Luckson Ruzive, Ezekiel Mupezeni, Gilbert Medza, Tawanda Dinga and a teenager who cannot be named for ethical reasons appeared before a Concession Magistrate and the six were remanded in custody to tomorrow for bail ruling.

The state led by Munyaradzi Nengomasha alleged on 18 February 2024, a distressing incident unfolded in Concession, Zimbabwe, where Beven Zenderani was brutally assaulted by a group of men, including two adults and one teenager, for allegedly stealing sugarcane from a local plot owned by James Gumbi.

The assault, which has sparked widespread condemnation, led to the quick intervention of local law enforcement officers from Zimbabwe Republic Police.

Though James Gumbi, the alleged mastermind behind the assault, still being at large, the arrest of Hardlife Mananga, Luckson Ruzive, Ezekiel Mupezeni, Gilbert Medza, Tawanda Dinga and an unnamed teenager marks a significant step towards justice for Zenderani.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Sasha Madhuve dishes perfumes on stage

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Radio Zimbabwe's Macamarada tops the game

4 hrs ago | 175 Views

Mnangagwa engages Hichilema

13 hrs ago | 2846 Views

Zimbabwe going nowhere with delusional leaders

13 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Ex-Indian soldiers in murky deals

13 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Barbara Rwodzi quizzed over inconsistent statements

13 hrs ago | 1679 Views

Ex-ZBC CEO saga takes new twist

13 hrs ago | 2088 Views

'Zimbabwe chiefs now marriage officers'

13 hrs ago | 898 Views

Sikhala launches new movement

13 hrs ago | 2819 Views

Delayed payments rile civil servants

13 hrs ago | 750 Views

Farmers, lithium miner clash

13 hrs ago | 358 Views

Senior magistrate in dock over grocery bribe

13 hrs ago | 644 Views

Luxury estate to launch in May

13 hrs ago | 447 Views

Mnangagwa orders probe into villagers' evictions

13 hrs ago | 886 Views

Zimbabwe gas, oil discovery changes energy game

13 hrs ago | 373 Views

US makes piecemeal adjustments to Zimbabwe sanctions

13 hrs ago | 433 Views

Zimbabwe's digital title deeds on the cards

13 hrs ago | 167 Views

4 VID Depot officers face probe

13 hrs ago | 513 Views

South African man fined for carrying bullets in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 365 Views

New Dynamos goalkeeper not guaranteed jersey

13 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zanu-PF in cell verification exercise

13 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa engages regional peers over drought

13 hrs ago | 103 Views

Matinyarare's 'Innscor has destroyed the taste of Zim food' comments cause consternation

21 hrs ago | 795 Views

South African arrested over bomb threat at Zimbabwe airports

21 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Welshman Ncube camp daydreaming

22 hrs ago | 1882 Views

Zimpapers makes editorial changes

22 hrs ago | 334 Views

Kaindu has some unfinished business at Highlanders

22 hrs ago | 220 Views

Bosso announce gate charges for Dembare tie

23 hrs ago | 428 Views

Mnangagwa plots divisive constitutional coup

23 hrs ago | 939 Views

Ex-ZBC CEO says she was ousted after Muswere made advances towards her

24 hrs ago | 631 Views

Biden announces end of US sanctions regime on Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Ex-ZBC CEO claims Muswere targeted her after she turned down his 'advances'

24 hrs ago | 321 Views

Mnangagwa picks Monica Mavhunga as new war veterans minister

24 hrs ago | 503 Views

Zimbabwe says man who sent out airport bomb warning on e-mail arrested

24 hrs ago | 734 Views

US issues fresh sanctions on Mnangagwa and 8 others, terminates 2003 curbs

24 hrs ago | 454 Views

Create Inclusive Content with the Leading PDF Converters

04 Mar 2024 at 16:24hrs | 71 Views

The impact of strikes on air travel insurance claims

04 Mar 2024 at 14:20hrs | 108 Views

Chamisa breaks silence on his game plan

04 Mar 2024 at 04:45hrs | 6522 Views

Hit and miss for Bosso

04 Mar 2024 at 04:45hrs | 1140 Views

Uneca tells Zimbabwe to work on debt

04 Mar 2024 at 04:44hrs | 439 Views

Zimbabwe army captain, 3 cops up for US$60,000 heist

04 Mar 2024 at 04:44hrs | 3131 Views

Mnangagwa, elected officials renege on election pledge

04 Mar 2024 at 04:44hrs | 1074 Views

Zimbabwe ministries fight over key institutions

04 Mar 2024 at 04:44hrs | 1202 Views

Councillors fume over US$7 allowance

04 Mar 2024 at 04:43hrs | 1099 Views

Pressure mounts on BCC over water crisis

04 Mar 2024 at 04:43hrs | 263 Views

139 file for divorce in Bulawayo in 2 months

04 Mar 2024 at 04:43hrs | 660 Views

'Bulawayo water crisis to increase sewer pipe bursts'

04 Mar 2024 at 04:42hrs | 161 Views

Vendors decry unfavourable conditions at Egodini

04 Mar 2024 at 04:42hrs | 455 Views

'Zimdollar will be defended'

04 Mar 2024 at 04:42hrs | 776 Views