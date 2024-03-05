Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Starlink can operate Without Government Approval in Zimbabwe

by Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi
2 hrs ago | Views
Starlink, the satellite internet constellation developed by SpaceX, has gained global attention for its potential to revolutionise connectivity. However, in Zimbabwe, the government has not yet granted a licence for Starlink's operations. This article explores the unique characteristics of satellite technology that enable Starlink to operate without a licence. Emphasizing the global accessibility of satellite systems, the comparison to mobile phone manufacturers, and the increasingly borderless nature of internet services, it questions the necessity of imposing regulations on a product that can bypass traditional regulatory frameworks.

Satellite technology, by its very nature, offers unrestricted global access. Satellites orbiting the Earth can provide connectivity to any location, regardless of the presence or quality of terrestrial infrastructure. This global coverage has facilitated the emergence of space-based internet services like Starlink, enabling them to bypass local regulations and offer connectivity directly to users.

Elon Musk's Starlink aims to create a network of thousands of small satellites in low-Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet access globally. Due to its satellite-based infrastructure, Starlink can bypass African regulators and market its kits in a manner similar to mobile phone manufacturers who sell devices and accessories. This raises the question of why regulations should be imposed on a product that can transcend local boundaries and provide connectivity without being subject to traditional licensing requirements.

The advent of the internet has transformed communication, making it increasingly borderless. Services like WhatsApp, Facebook, and other internet-based platforms can be accessed from anywhere in the world, irrespective of national regulations. This inherent borderless nature challenges the need for specific licensing requirements for satellite-based systems like Starlink, which operate on a global scale and provide connectivity that knows no boundaries.

While satellite technology offers the potential to bridge the digital divide and connect underserved regions, the absence of a licence for Starlink in Zimbabwe raises regulatory considerations. Policymakers must balance the need for oversight and consumer protection with the benefits of expanding connectivity. Imposing stringent regulations on satellite systems like Starlink could impede progress in closing the digital divide, particularly in areas where traditional infrastructure is lacking.

The rapid pace of technological advancements often outpaces the development of regulatory frameworks. The emergence of satellite-based internet services has caught many regulators off guard, as existing licensing structures may not adequately address the unique challenges and opportunities presented by these systems. Policymakers and regulatory bodies must adapt swiftly to keep up with technological progress while ensuring that appropriate oversight measures are in place.

Addressing the licensing dilemma of Starlink and similar satellite systems requires collaboration and engagement between the private sector, government, and regulatory bodies. In a rapidly evolving technological landscape, it is crucial to establish a dialogue that fosters understanding and cooperation among stakeholders. This collaborative approach can help develop regulatory frameworks that strike a balance between innovation, consumer protection, and adherence to local laws.

The absence of a licence for Starlink's operations in Zimbabwe highlights the unique characteristics of satellite technology that allow it to bypass traditional regulatory frameworks. The global accessibility and borderless nature of satellite systems challenge the need for specific local licensing requirements. As technology continues to advance, policymakers and regulators must adapt swiftly to ensure appropriate oversight without stifling innovation. Collaborative efforts and a forward-thinking approach are essential to harness the potential of satellite technology, bridge the digital divide, and foster equitable connectivity in Zimbabwe and beyond.

Source - Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi

Comments


Must Read

Military realignments in the Zimbabwe military continue

6 hrs ago | 2129 Views

Tshabangu says he will not pursue partisan politics

6 hrs ago | 841 Views

Zimbabwe's CIO agents arrests Indian Special Forces top gun in dramatic fashion

6 hrs ago | 2052 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 382 Views

'Stranger' at Mpilo hospital, can't speak any Zimbabwean language

6 hrs ago | 1572 Views

Zimbabwe increases fuel prices

6 hrs ago | 650 Views

Police, lawyers clash over calling of suspects

6 hrs ago | 332 Views

Mthuli Ncube wants all sanctions removed

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zimbabwe's Met office warns of heatwave

6 hrs ago | 581 Views

Job Sikhala acquitted

6 hrs ago | 239 Views

Former magistrate in court for fraud

6 hrs ago | 198 Views

Senator Tshabangu in the house

6 hrs ago | 304 Views

'Zimbabwe cement manufacturers exceeding local demand'

6 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mixed reactions in Zimbabwe to new US sanctions

6 hrs ago | 177 Views

Chamisa's zealots disrupts funeral

13 hrs ago | 545 Views

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services recruiting

14 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zimbabwe seeks to control Gukurahundi genocide coverage process

14 hrs ago | 227 Views

United States sanctions on Zimbabwe: who is off the list, who is on?

15 hrs ago | 789 Views

Chamisa calls for education overhaul

15 hrs ago | 271 Views

US punishes Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 605 Views

New curriculum divides teachers

15 hrs ago | 299 Views

Shona-speaking youths invade Insiza, abuse locals

16 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Sasha Madhuve dishes perfumes on stage

20 hrs ago | 436 Views

Concession sugarcane assailants in court

20 hrs ago | 334 Views

Radio Zimbabwe's Macamarada tops the game

20 hrs ago | 390 Views

Mnangagwa engages Hichilema

05 Mar 2024 at 05:02hrs | 3342 Views

Zimbabwe going nowhere with delusional leaders

05 Mar 2024 at 05:01hrs | 1144 Views

Ex-Indian soldiers in murky deals

05 Mar 2024 at 05:01hrs | 1459 Views

Barbara Rwodzi quizzed over inconsistent statements

05 Mar 2024 at 05:00hrs | 1954 Views

Ex-ZBC CEO saga takes new twist

05 Mar 2024 at 05:00hrs | 2328 Views

'Zimbabwe chiefs now marriage officers'

05 Mar 2024 at 05:00hrs | 998 Views

Sikhala launches new movement

05 Mar 2024 at 05:00hrs | 3169 Views

Delayed payments rile civil servants

05 Mar 2024 at 04:58hrs | 831 Views

Farmers, lithium miner clash

05 Mar 2024 at 04:58hrs | 394 Views

Senior magistrate in dock over grocery bribe

05 Mar 2024 at 04:58hrs | 719 Views

Luxury estate to launch in May

05 Mar 2024 at 04:58hrs | 492 Views

Mnangagwa orders probe into villagers' evictions

05 Mar 2024 at 04:57hrs | 1101 Views

Zimbabwe gas, oil discovery changes energy game

05 Mar 2024 at 04:57hrs | 480 Views

US makes piecemeal adjustments to Zimbabwe sanctions

05 Mar 2024 at 04:56hrs | 471 Views

Zimbabwe's digital title deeds on the cards

05 Mar 2024 at 04:54hrs | 191 Views

4 VID Depot officers face probe

05 Mar 2024 at 04:54hrs | 568 Views

South African man fined for carrying bullets in Zimbabwe

05 Mar 2024 at 04:53hrs | 411 Views

New Dynamos goalkeeper not guaranteed jersey

05 Mar 2024 at 04:53hrs | 175 Views

Zanu-PF in cell verification exercise

05 Mar 2024 at 04:52hrs | 107 Views

Mnangagwa engages regional peers over drought

05 Mar 2024 at 04:52hrs | 127 Views

Matinyarare's 'Innscor has destroyed the taste of Zim food' comments cause consternation

04 Mar 2024 at 21:20hrs | 849 Views

South African arrested over bomb threat at Zimbabwe airports

04 Mar 2024 at 21:11hrs | 1331 Views

Welshman Ncube camp daydreaming

04 Mar 2024 at 20:19hrs | 2155 Views

Zimpapers makes editorial changes

04 Mar 2024 at 19:46hrs | 446 Views