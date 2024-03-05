Latest News Editor's Choice


Manhunt for four armed robbers

by Peter Matuka
51 mins ago | Views
Four suspects armed with knives and knobkerries went away with cash and a cellphone in Inyathi on Monday morning.

The complainant Thandazani Moyo (22) of Induba, Queens Mine, lnyathi is a general employee at Induba, Queens Mine.

The suspect who was identified as Fanila, together with three unknown suspects who are still at large will be facing charges of robbery.

Matabeleland North Province Police Spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the report.

Allegations are that on March 4 around 2am, the complainant was sleeping in his tent at Induba Mine, Inyathi when a gang of four assailants, armed with knobkerries and a knife plunged in, demanding cash.

Further claims allege that one suspect ordered Moyo( the complainant) to lie down facing downwards resulting in his surrender of US$20-00 cash and a Samsung Galaxy A04 cellphone.

Furthermore, While Fanila, one of the assailants assaulted the complainant on the head with a knobkerrie, the other suspect stabbed him once on the neck using a knife before leaving the scene with the robbed property.

 A report of robbery was filed with ZRP Inyathi who attended the scene who observed a sustained stab wound on the neck and referred the complainant to Inyathi Hospital for treatment in a stable condition.

 Investigations are in progress. The total value stolen is USD$ 140-00 and nothing was recovered.

Source - Byo24News

