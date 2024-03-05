Two cars stolen in one night at same location

News / National

by Peter Matuka

Hwange - Police in Matabeleland North Province have launched a manhunt for unknown suspects who allegedly used duplicate keys and stole two Honda fit vehicles on Sunday evening at a DRC location.The two complainants, Prosper Mathe (30) who is a soccer player for Hwange Colliery and Nicholas Ncube (45), employed by Zhon jian Chinese company fell victims of vehicle theft on the same night.Matabeleland North Province Police Spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed receiving the reports.It is claimed that on March 03, Mathe parked his dark blue Honda Fit vehicle and retired to bed at about 11pm leaving his vehicle intact and locked.On the same day around 1130pm, Ncube also parked his silver Honda Fit vehicle and retired to bed around 2330pm leaving the car locked.On March 04, at around 9am, the first complainant woke up and discovered that his vehicle was missing but the car keys were still in his room.On the same day at around 9am, the second complainant also woke up and found his car missing and the car keys were in his room.This prompted the two complainants to proceed and file reports of theft with ZRP Hwange who attended to both scenes on the same day.Meanwhile, no arrests have been made but the Police have since intensified their investigations to track down and bring the culprits to book as investigations are ongoing. The total value stolen is US$7 300-00