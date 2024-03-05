Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Two cars stolen in one night at same location

by Peter Matuka
55 mins ago | Views
Hwange - Police in Matabeleland North Province have launched a manhunt for unknown suspects who allegedly used duplicate keys and stole two Honda fit vehicles on Sunday evening at a DRC location.

The two complainants, Prosper Mathe (30) who is a soccer player for Hwange Colliery and Nicholas Ncube (45), employed by Zhon jian Chinese company fell victims of vehicle theft on the same night.

Matabeleland North Province Police Spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed receiving the reports.

 It is claimed that on March 03, Mathe parked his dark blue Honda Fit vehicle and retired to bed at about 11pm leaving his vehicle intact and locked.

On the same day around 1130pm, Ncube also parked his silver Honda Fit vehicle and retired to bed around 2330pm leaving the car locked.

On March 04, at around 9am, the first complainant woke up and discovered that his vehicle was missing but the car keys were still in his room.

On the same day at around 9am, the second complainant also woke up and found his car missing and the car keys were in his room.

This prompted the two complainants to proceed and file reports of theft with ZRP Hwange who attended to both scenes on the same day.

 Meanwhile, no arrests have been made but the Police have since intensified their investigations to track down and bring the culprits to book as investigations are ongoing. The total value stolen is US$7 300-00

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Traditional healer steals goat to appease ancestors

53 mins ago | 40 Views

Manhunt for four armed robbers

56 mins ago | 75 Views

Starlink can operate Without Government Approval in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 6400 Views

Military realignments in the Zimbabwe military continue

11 hrs ago | 3856 Views

Tshabangu says he will not pursue partisan politics

12 hrs ago | 1437 Views

Zimbabwe's CIO agents arrests Indian Special Forces top gun in dramatic fashion

12 hrs ago | 3804 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 622 Views

'Stranger' at Mpilo hospital, can't speak any Zimbabwean language

12 hrs ago | 2582 Views

Zimbabwe increases fuel prices

12 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Police, lawyers clash over calling of suspects

12 hrs ago | 493 Views

Mthuli Ncube wants all sanctions removed

12 hrs ago | 401 Views

Zimbabwe's Met office warns of heatwave

12 hrs ago | 883 Views

Job Sikhala acquitted

12 hrs ago | 386 Views

Former magistrate in court for fraud

12 hrs ago | 304 Views

Senator Tshabangu in the house

12 hrs ago | 464 Views

'Zimbabwe cement manufacturers exceeding local demand'

12 hrs ago | 213 Views

Mixed reactions in Zimbabwe to new US sanctions

12 hrs ago | 289 Views

Chamisa's zealots disrupts funeral

19 hrs ago | 699 Views

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services recruiting

19 hrs ago | 362 Views

Zimbabwe seeks to control Gukurahundi genocide coverage process

20 hrs ago | 302 Views

United States sanctions on Zimbabwe: who is off the list, who is on?

21 hrs ago | 907 Views

Chamisa calls for education overhaul

21 hrs ago | 365 Views

US punishes Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 753 Views

New curriculum divides teachers

21 hrs ago | 401 Views

Shona-speaking youths invade Insiza, abuse locals

22 hrs ago | 1350 Views

Sasha Madhuve dishes perfumes on stage

05 Mar 2024 at 14:40hrs | 506 Views

Concession sugarcane assailants in court

05 Mar 2024 at 14:37hrs | 406 Views

Radio Zimbabwe's Macamarada tops the game

05 Mar 2024 at 14:34hrs | 481 Views

Mnangagwa engages Hichilema

05 Mar 2024 at 05:02hrs | 3417 Views

Zimbabwe going nowhere with delusional leaders

05 Mar 2024 at 05:01hrs | 1209 Views

Ex-Indian soldiers in murky deals

05 Mar 2024 at 05:01hrs | 1511 Views

Barbara Rwodzi quizzed over inconsistent statements

05 Mar 2024 at 05:00hrs | 2045 Views

Ex-ZBC CEO saga takes new twist

05 Mar 2024 at 05:00hrs | 2399 Views

'Zimbabwe chiefs now marriage officers'

05 Mar 2024 at 05:00hrs | 1046 Views

Sikhala launches new movement

05 Mar 2024 at 05:00hrs | 3261 Views

Delayed payments rile civil servants

05 Mar 2024 at 04:58hrs | 865 Views

Farmers, lithium miner clash

05 Mar 2024 at 04:58hrs | 409 Views

Senior magistrate in dock over grocery bribe

05 Mar 2024 at 04:58hrs | 741 Views

Luxury estate to launch in May

05 Mar 2024 at 04:58hrs | 520 Views

Mnangagwa orders probe into villagers' evictions

05 Mar 2024 at 04:57hrs | 1179 Views

Zimbabwe gas, oil discovery changes energy game

05 Mar 2024 at 04:57hrs | 500 Views

US makes piecemeal adjustments to Zimbabwe sanctions

05 Mar 2024 at 04:56hrs | 474 Views

Zimbabwe's digital title deeds on the cards

05 Mar 2024 at 04:54hrs | 196 Views

4 VID Depot officers face probe

05 Mar 2024 at 04:54hrs | 591 Views

South African man fined for carrying bullets in Zimbabwe

05 Mar 2024 at 04:53hrs | 427 Views

New Dynamos goalkeeper not guaranteed jersey

05 Mar 2024 at 04:53hrs | 186 Views

Zanu-PF in cell verification exercise

05 Mar 2024 at 04:52hrs | 118 Views

Mnangagwa engages regional peers over drought

05 Mar 2024 at 04:52hrs | 135 Views

Matinyarare's 'Innscor has destroyed the taste of Zim food' comments cause consternation

04 Mar 2024 at 21:20hrs | 884 Views