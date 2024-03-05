Traditional healer steals goat to appease ancestors

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 34-YEAR-OLD Plumtree-based traditional healer was dragged to court after conniving with a brother to steal a goat in a bid to appease his ancestors.The traditional healer Ephraim Ncube together with his brother Witness Sibanda (26) appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware yesterday.They both pleaded guilty to the charge and were slapped with $350 fine.Failure to pay would earn them six months and an additional six months were suspended on condition the convicts resistutes the complainant the sum of $123633 RTGS via the clerk of court by June 28.Ncube told the magistrate that he stole the goat to perform traditional rituals for his family.Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that on March 3 the duo stole a goat from Taylor Ncube at night and skinned it.Ncube confronted the duo on where they got the goat from and they admitted to stealing it from him.He filed a police report leading to the arrest of the two.